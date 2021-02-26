Jackets Fall Shy in Doubleheader Against Miami (Ohio)

Game 1 Box Score | Game 2 Box Score

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (5-8) dropped a pair of games against Miami (Ohio) on Friday, getting edged 7-6 in game one and falling 9-3 in game two. The Yellow Jackets entered the top of the seventh of game one with a one-run lead before ultimately dropping the contest.

Game One: Miami got on the board first in the top of the third, driving in a run on an RBI groundout. The RedHawks carried that momentum into the top of the fourth, plating three more runs on a two-run bomb and an RBI single for a 4-0 lead. Georgia Tech responded in the bottom of the frame as senior outfielder Crosby Huckabay launched a solo shot over the left-field wall.

The Yellow Jackets caught fire in the bottom of the fifth, tallying five runs. Sophomore Emma Kauf got the Jackets started with a single that allowed senior utility player Breanna Roper to score. Junior infielder Bailee Zeitler next roped a double to score Kauf, followed by another RBI double courtesy of senior Cameron Stanford to send home Zeitler. The RedHawks then loaded the bases, allowing a walk to push Stanford home. Roper then laced her second single through the left side of the inning for an RBI to score senior first baseman Tricia Awald and put Georgia Tech up 6-4.

Miami closed the gap in the top of the sixth with a solo homerun and jumped ahead in the top of the seventh with two more solo dingers to steal the 7-6 win.

Game Two: Georgia Tech was the first team to strike in game two, adding a pair of runs in the bottom of the second. With the bases loaded, freshman infielder Jin Sileo slapped an RBI single through the right side for the first run of the contest before Kauf drew a walk to push home freshman infielder Mallorie Black.

Trailing 2-0, the RedHawks answered with two runs of their own in the top of the third behind a two-RBI double. Miami added five more runs in the following frame, scoring on a sacrifice fly, a three-run shot and a solo homerun. Georgia Tech managed to trim the lead down to 7-3 in the bottom half, walking home Roper when the bases were loaded.

Miami added another run on a solo bomb in the top of the fifth and struck the final blow in the top of the seventh with an RBI single to come out on top, 9-3.

Game Notes

Roper led the Jacket bats throughout the day, going 4-for-7 with two RBI and a run scored.

Huckabay went yard for the second time this season, the 25 th long ball of her career.

long ball of her career. Sileo continued her stellar play in the field with an unassisted double play.

Up Next

Georgia Tech will be back in action against Kennesaw State with a 2 p.m. contest on Saturday. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

