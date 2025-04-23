Jackets Fall Short in Midweek Contest Against No. 24 Bulldogs

THE FLATS – Despite a sixth inning comeback effort, Georgia Tech softball (26-18, 10-8 ACC) dropped its final midweek contest of the 2025 season, 5-2, against the No. 24 Georgia Bulldogs (29-17, 6-14 SEC).

QUICK HITS

Sophia Voyles started her 20 th game of the season in the circle and threw three strikeouts across 4.1 innings pitched.

game of the season in the circle and threw three strikeouts across 4.1 innings pitched. Her three strikeouts on Tuesday bring Voyles to 250 career strikeouts across 260.1 total innings pitched.

Kinsey Norton made her 25 th appearance of the season in relief of Voyles in the fifth inning.

appearance of the season in relief of Voyles in the fifth inning. Jayden Gailey recorded two hits in Tuesday’s game, bringing her to nine multi-hit games this season. Her nine multi-hit games are the second most by a Yellow Jacket this season, behind Eliana Gottlieb and Paige Vukadinovich who both have 10.

Addison Leschber’s single in the sixth inning extended her reached base streak to eight games, which stands as the longest active reached base streak. Leschber’s eight-game streak is two games shy of tying her previous reached base streak of 10-games.

Tech’s Tuesday night game against No. 24 Georgia saw the highest attendance for a single game this season.

The last time Tech sold out Mewborn Field for a single contest was March 13, 2022 against Florida State.

How it Happened

Voyles began in the circle for Tech and held the No. 24 Bulldogs scoreless through three complete innings. She recorded two strikeouts before a triple in the fourth inning put two runs on the board for Georgia.

Despite the senior recording her third out of the game and the Yellow Jackets’ defense getting their first double play of the game to close the fourth inning, Tech trailed 4-0.

Norton relieved Voyles in the fifth inning after the starting senior faced one batter. A Tech error in the fifth inning forced the Jackets to trail by five runs.

Norton recorded her one strikeout of the game in the top of the sixth inning before Tech was able to score two runs in the bottom half of the inning. With two Jackets on base, Leschber sent a single to center field which advanced Vukadinovich home for Tech’s first run of the game. A single from Gailey posted Tech’s second run as the ball hit to the pitches gave Alyssa Willer enough time to safely reach home.

Tech recorded its second double play of the game in the top of the seventh to bring utility player Emma Minghini up to pinch hit to start the bottom half of the inning. Minghini hit a single to second base off an 0-0 count but the Jacket was left on first as the game came to a close.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech softball closes out the 2025 regular season this weekend as the No. 19 Clemson Tigers come to Mewborn for a three-game conference series April 25-27.

2025 SOFTBALL TICKETS

Don’t forget to get your tickets for Tech softball’s remaining home games at Mewborn Field!

Single Game Tickets:

Guarantee your seats for specific games at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field! Single game tickets start at the low cost of just $10. Reserved Chairback: $12. General Admission Bench seats: $10

For more information regarding ticket purchases, click here.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.