Jackets Fall Short at No. 4 Louisville

LOUISVILLE – No. 19 Georgia Tech volleyball (9-4, 1-3 ACC) couldn’t overcome No. 4 Louisville (12-2, 4-0 ACC) on Sunday afternoon, dropping a three-set contest: 20-25, 16-25, 25-27 from inside L&N Federal Credit Union Arena. The Yellow Jackets had a difficult time establishing consistent offense around Louisville’s block, giving up a late lead in the third set to suffer its first road loss of 2024.

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 20 – LOU 25)

Both teams came to play, starting off with efficient and balanced offenses as neither side led by more than one point through the first 20 points (10-10). The Louisville block came alive in the middle of the set, using three blocks to go on a 9-1 scoring run and taking a commanding 19-11 lead. The Jackets battled back, going on a 6-1 run to cut the lead to just three points (22-19). It appeared GT had cut the lead to two, but a replay review overturned a touch call, giving Louisville a 23-19 lead, which it would hold onto for a five-point victory.

Set 2 (GT 16- LOU 25)

The Cards kept up the intensity at the net to start the second, scoring three blocks early on to jump out to a 6-1 lead. The Jackets kept up the fight but struggled to find a consistent offensive effort, falling behind 14-5 and eventually dropping the set, 25-16.

Set 3 (GT 25 – LOU 27)

Tech upped its level on the service line to start the third, with aces from Luanna Emiliano and Tamara Otene to get the Jackets in front, 6-2, forcing an early timeout from Louisville. The Jackets maintained their high level serving throughout the middle portion of the set, adding another ace from Bertolino to make it 19-14. Tech led late, up 22-17, but a Louisville scoring run ruined the fun, as the Cardinals came roaring back, going on a 6-0 scoring run to take the lead, 23-22. Tech fought off two match points but ultimately dropped the set, and the match.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets return to O’Keefe Gymnasium for another ACC weekend of matches. Tech faces Virginia Tech on Friday at 7 p.m. before hosting Virginia on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. Both matches are sold out and will be live streamed on ACC Network Extra.

