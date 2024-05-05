Jackets Fall on Sunday to No. 4 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – Georgia Tech baseball had chances early, but couldn’t get as many key hits as it needed, coming up short 9-3 to No. 4-ranked Clemson on Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets (28-17, 12-12 ACC) entered the weekend having won four-straight ACC series, including two against nationally ranked foes, but had their high-potent offense held relatively dormant in the rubber game to snap their streak. Meanwhile the Tigers (36-10, 17-7 ACC) capitalized on every chance they had, going 4-of-13 with runners in scoring position and 6-of-16 with runners on, scoring four runs with two outs.
Tech scored its runs of the day on a solo home run from Payton Green in the second inning and a two-run bomb from Parker Brosius in the ninth. Trey Yunger and Drew Burress also recorded base hits.
On the mound, freshman RHP Tate McKee (4-4) received the tough-luck loss as six runs scored on six hits against him in 3.1 innings. Tech then used a combination of six arms to navigate the rest of the day with LHP Brett Barfield, RHP Demitri Diamant and RHP Terry Busse putting up scoreless frames.
Clemson was led by Jacob Hinderleider who had the three-run home run in the fourth. RHP Billy Barlow (5-1) received the win, allowing two runs on three hits in 4.0 innings.
Georgia Tech returns home for its remaining five regular season games at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The homestand begins on Tuesday, May 7 in a nationally televised matchup against SEC foe Auburn. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network.
Multimedia:
Around Social Media
Sunday Fun Day on tap 😤#WreckHavoc x #StingEm pic.twitter.com/JS5tBOrsOz
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 5, 2024
1-2-3 inning to start things off for @tatemckee1 💪 pic.twitter.com/ntvgNzXFwY
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 5, 2024
Payton Green get us going!! 382 feet 🚀@PaytonG08 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/4Im4mmTb6a
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 5, 2024
Big blast from @BrosiusParker scores two! pic.twitter.com/JuNhEWWa4a
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 5, 2024
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.