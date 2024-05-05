Jackets Fall on Sunday to No. 4 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – Georgia Tech baseball had chances early, but couldn’t get as many key hits as it needed, coming up short 9-3 to No. 4-ranked Clemson on Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (28-17, 12-12 ACC) entered the weekend having won four-straight ACC series, including two against nationally ranked foes, but had their high-potent offense held relatively dormant in the rubber game to snap their streak. Meanwhile the Tigers (36-10, 17-7 ACC) capitalized on every chance they had, going 4-of-13 with runners in scoring position and 6-of-16 with runners on, scoring four runs with two outs.

Tech scored its runs of the day on a solo home run from Payton Green in the second inning and a two-run bomb from Parker Brosius in the ninth. Trey Yunger and Drew Burress also recorded base hits.

On the mound, freshman RHP Tate McKee (4-4) received the tough-luck loss as six runs scored on six hits against him in 3.1 innings. Tech then used a combination of six arms to navigate the rest of the day with LHP Brett Barfield, RHP Demitri Diamant and RHP Terry Busse putting up scoreless frames.

Clemson was led by Jacob Hinderleider who had the three-run home run in the fourth. RHP Billy Barlow (5-1) received the win, allowing two runs on three hits in 4.0 innings.

Georgia Tech returns home for its remaining five regular season games at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The homestand begins on Tuesday, May 7 in a nationally televised matchup against SEC foe Auburn. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network.