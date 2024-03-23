Jackets Fall Late to UNC, 11-5

Box Score (.pdf)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – In a back-and-forth affair, Georgia Tech baseball fell 11-5 to No. 20 North Carolina on Saturday night at Boshamer Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (16-6, 3-2 ACC) held a 5-4 lead after five innings, but seven unanswered runs late for the Tar Heels (20-4, 6-2 ACC) proved too much to overcome in the Game 2 setback.

Tech got on the board in the fourth on an RBI single from Carson Kerce, before Kerce would then draw a four-pitch, bases-loaded walk for his second RBI. Trey Yunger would finally break through with two outs, driving a shot to left field to plate two and give Tech a one-run lead.

Overall, Yunger led the way with a 3-for-5, two RBI night. Kerce finished with the one hit and two RBI, while Drew Burress also recorded an RBI single.

On the mound, RHP Aeden Finateri went 3.2 innings allowing just three earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts before handing the ball to freshman RHP Tate McKee. McKee went the next 2.2 innings, only facing trouble in the seventh. LHP Camron Hill and RHP Dawson Brown closed the game.

UNC was led by Vance Honeycutt, who went 3-for-4 with three RBI. LHP Kyle Percival (3-0) got the win, tossing 2.0 hitless innings.

Georgia Tech and 20th-ranked North Carolina will square off in the series finale on Sunday, March 24. First pitch is set for noon and will be broadcast nationally on ACC Network.

