Jackets Fall in Overtime

THE FLATS — Georgia Tech rallied from a pair of fourth-quarter deficits to force overtime but a 37-yard field goal by The Citadel’s Jacob Godek lifted the visiting Bulldogs to a 27-24 win over the Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Georgia Tech (1-2) trailed 14-6 at halftime and 21-14 after three quarters but rallied for 10 points in the final period, including a 34-yard field goal by Brenton King as time expired, to send the game to overtime knotted at 24-24.
Unfortunately for the Yellow Jackets, their 46-yard field goal attempt at the end of the first overtime was no good, allowing The Citadel (1-2) to win the game on Godek’s 37-yarder.
The biggest stories of the game for Georgia Tech were penalties (eight for 80 yards after committing a total of just four penalties through two games) and third downs (The Citadel converted 8-of-16 third downs after Tech limited USF to just 4-of-15 last Saturday; conversely, the Jackets converted just 3-of-9 first down attempts.
Georgia Tech was led offensively by sophomore running back Jordan Mason, who ran 11 times for 78 yards (7.1 avg.) and two touchdowns, and senior wide receiver Jamal Camp, who caught two passes for 62 yards, including the first touchdown of his career from 33 yards out.
Defensively, junior linebacker David Curry led all tackler with 14. He also had an interception for the only takeaway of the day for either team.
Georgia Tech returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 28 when it visits Temple (2-0).
Jordan Mason extends across the goal line for one of his two touchdowns.
POSTGAME NOTES
Team Notes
- Georgia Tech fell to 1-2 on the season. The Citadel moved to 1-2.
- The loss was Georgia Tech’s first home defeat since a 28-14 loss to Duke on Oct. 13 of last season, snapping a three-game home winning streak.
- The loss was Georgia Tech’s first in 11 all-time matchups with The Citadel.
- Georgia Tech lost to an NCAA Division I FCS opponent (formerly Division I-AA) for the first time since a 17-14 loss to Furman on Sept. 17, 1983.
- Georgia Tech was flagged for 5 penalties for 55 yards in the first half but committed just 3 penalties for 25 yards in the second half.
- A week after Georgia Tech limited USF to first downs on just 4-of-15 third downs, The Citadel converted 8-of-16 third-down attempts.
- Georgia Tech is now 6-9 all-time in overtime games. Saturday’s game was its second overtime contest in its last three home games (prev.: 30-27 win vs. Virginia, Nov. 17, 2018).
Individual Notes
- With a 19-yard run to The Citadel 6 yard line during Georgia Tech’s first touchdown drive of the game, So. QB Tobias Oliver became the eighth quarterback and 50th overall player in program history with 1,000 career rushing yards. Oliver accomplished the feat in just the 15th game of his career.
- LB David Curry had a career-high 14 tackles (prev.: 7 at North Carolina, Nov. 3, 2018).
- Curry’s second-quarter interception was the second of his career (prev.: vs. Bowling Green, Sept. 29, 2018).
- R-So. DB Kaleb Oliver (7) and So. LB Quez Jackson (7) also set career highs for tackles (prev.: Oliver – 6 at Clemson, Aug. 29, 2019; Jackson – 4 vs. Bowling Green, Sept. 29, 2018).
- QB Lucas Johnson’s 33-yard touchdown pass to Sr. WR Jalen Camp in the third quarter was the first touchdown pass of Johnson’s career and the first touchdown reception of Camp’s career.
- PK Wesley Wells’ missed PAT was the first missed kick of his career. He was previously 50-for-50 on kick attempts in his career (9-for-9 on field goals, 41-for-41 on PATs).
- Georgia Tech So. DL Kelton Dawson and r-Fr. DL K. Chimedza made their first-career starts.
Jalen Camp hauls in his first-career touchdown catch, a 33-yarder from Lucas Johnson in the third quarter.
MULTIMEDIA
ACC Digital Network Highlights (Video)
ACC Digital Network Condensed Game (Video)
Head Coach Geoff Collins Postgame Press Conference (Video)
Georgia Tech Student-Athletes Postgame Press Conference (Video)
Georgia Tech Head Coach Geoff Collins Postgame Press Conference (Audio)