Jackets Fall in Defensive Battle with No. 1 Washington

Box Score

THE FLATS – Lexi Ray allowed just two earned runs in 5.2 outstanding innings of work, but Georgia Tech fell in a defensive battle on Saturday to No. 1 Washington, 2-1, in the Buzz Classic at Mewborn Field.

The teams fought in a scoreless ballgame for the first four innings, with Tech coming up with a number of big run-saving plays. The Huskies had a runner on second with two outs in the top of second, when Ray got Kelley Lynch to go down swinging to retire the side. Washington was threatening again in the top of the third with bases loaded and one out, when Tech turned a 1-2-3 double play to end the inning. The Huskies got on the board first with two runs in the top of the fifth, and held onto the lead behind a strong effort from pitcher Gabbie Plain and some big plays on defense.

The Jackets held strong, with freshman pitcher Blake Neleman coming in in relief in the sixth with one on and two outs to get Sis Bates swinging. After Breanna Roper hit a single with one out in the bottom of the seventh, Tricia Awald reached on a fielder’s choice and an error allowed Roper to advance to third. Cameron Stanford drove in Roper to cut the lead in half, but the rally would end there as the Jackets dropped a tough 2-1 decision.

Game Notes

Freshman Blake Neleman recorded her first-career strikeout when she punched out Bates to retire the side in the sixth.

recorded her first-career strikeout when she punched out Bates to retire the side in the sixth. Lexi Ray made her first start for Georgia Tech, dealing out two strikeouts while allowing just two earned runs in 5.2 innings.

made her first start for Georgia Tech, dealing out two strikeouts while allowing just two earned runs in 5.2 innings. Georgia Tech allowed two runs or fewer against Washington for the first time since 2004.

Tech is 5-1 all-time against tomorrow’s opponent, Ohio. The Jackets enter the game 2-0 at home against the Bobcats, having won its last four meetings.

Georgia Tech returns to the field tomorrow, facing Ohio at 12:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.