Jackets Fall at Pepperdine, 4-3

MALIBU, Calif. – Georgia Tech men’s tennis could not overcome Pepperdine despite the hard-fought battle. Tech would drop the match in a 4-3 decision on Sunday evening.

The Jackets gained an early advantage, winning two straight doubles matches and clinching the first point. Marcus McDaniel and Keshav Chopra defeated Pepperdine’s No. 43 Winter/ Homberg in a quick 6-2 decision. Gabriele Brancatelli and Krish Arora also found success in doubles play, defeating Papa/ Tyler 6-4.

The Jackets claimed two victories in singles play. Andres Martin recorded his sixth-straight singles win, taking down Pepperdine’s No. 23 Edward Winter in a 7-6, 6-2 decision.

The second singles victory came from Chopra. Chopra’s match with Pepperdine’s Linus Halldin was a battle that was decided in three sets. He split the first two sets with Halldin 6-1, 6-7, but Chopra ultimately won 6-3 in the third.

RESULTS:

Doubles:

Marcus McDaniel/Keshav Chopra (GT) def. #43 Edward Winter /Maxi /Homberg (PEPPM); 6-2

Andres Martin/Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Pietro Fellin/Linus Halldin (PEPPM); 5-4 (not finished)

Gabriele Brancatelli/Krish Arora (GT) def. Christopher Papa/Tyler Davis (PEPPM); 6-4

Singles:

Andres Martin (GT) def. #23 Edward Winter (PEPPM); 7-6, 6-2

Keshav Chopra (GT) def. Linus Halldin (PEPPM); 6-1, 6-7, 6-3

Christopher Papa (PEPPM) def. Marcus McDaniel (GT); 6-2, 6-4

Pietro Fellin, (PEPPM) def. Gabriele Brancatelli (GT); 6-3, 6-2

Maxi Homberg (PEPPM) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT); 6-3, 6-0

Zach Stephens (PEPPM) def. Krish Arora (GT); 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

UP NEXT:

Tech will be back in action at UCSB on Monday, Jan. 29 at 1:00 p.m.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Instagram (@GT_MTEN), Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.