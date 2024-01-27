Jackets Fall at No. 11 Virginia, 4-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Competing for a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, Georgia Tech women’s tennis could not overcome No. 11 Virginia in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship match, dropping a 4-0 decision on Saturday afternoon.

Doubles

It was a doubles point that came down to the final court as Virginia (6-0) took court two, 6-1, but the Yellow Jackets (1-2) evened the field with a victory at the top position. Competing on court one, Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura pocketed a 6-4 win over Melodie Collard and Elaine Chervinsky to force the point to come down to court three. Knotted at 3-all, Lee and Sharabura won the next two games to take a 5-3 advantage. Virginia held in the next game for a 5-4 tally, but Lee served out the win, 6-4.

All eyes turned to court three where Given Roach and Scarlett Nicholson held a 4-2 lead over Annabelle Xu and Sara Ziodato. But the Cavaliers won four straight games to clinch the doubles point with a 6-4 win.

Singles

Virginia won five first sets to take the lead in singles play, and grabbed a 2-0 advantage when Chervinsky topped Mahak Jain in straight-sets on court five, 6-1, 6-3. The Cavaliers cushioned their lead with a win on two as Hibah Shaikh defeated Kylie Bilchev, 6-0, 6-2, and clinched the match when Sara Ziodato edged Roach on court four, 6-2, 6-2.

Play was suspended after Virginia clinched the match. On court one, Lee was battling Annabelle Xu in the second set. After dropping the first, 6-4, Lee held a 3-1 lead over Xu in the second set, while Cruz was taking the lead in the second over Natasha Subhash, 2-6, 4-3. In the final match, Nicholson was the only Jacket to win a first set, taking the opener, 6-4, against Melodie Collard. She trailed in the second set, 4-0.

Georgia Tech returns to action in its home-opener on Tuesday, Jan. 30, welcoming Georgia State. First serve is slated for 4 p.m. at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

RESULTS

Doubles

1.Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Melodie Collard/Elaine Chervinsky (UVA) 6-4

2. No. 48 Natasha Subhash/Hibah Shaikh (UVA) def. Kylie Bilchev/Alejandra Cruz (GT) 6-1

3. Annabelle Xu/Sara Ziodato (UVA) def. Given Roach/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 6-4

Order of finish: 2,1,3*

*Clinched

Singles

1.No. 107 Carol Lee (GT) vs. No. 86 Annabelle Xu (UVA) 4-6, 3-1, DNF

2. No. 46 Hibah Shaikh (UVA) def. No. 123 Kylie Bilchev (GT) 6-0, 6-2

3. Alejandra Cruz (GT) vs. Natasha Subhash (UVA) 2-6, 4-3, DNF

4. No. 88 Sara Ziodato (UVA) def. Given Roach (GT) 6-2, 6-2

5. Elaine Chervinsky (UVA) def. Mahak Jain (GT) 6-1, 6-3

6. Scarlett Nicholson (GT) vs. No. 82 Melodie Collard (UVA) 6-4, 0-4, DNF

Order of finish: 5,2,4*

