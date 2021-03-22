Jackets Face West Virginia in NCAA Second Round

SAN ANTONIO – With its first-round overtime win over Stephen F. Austin, fifth-seeded Georgia Tech women’s basketball advanced to face fourth-seeded West Virginia in NCAA Tournament second round action. The Yellow Jackets and Mountaineers will tip at 5:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday, March 23, in the UTSA Convocation Center and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Georgia Tech (16-8 overall, 12-6 ACC) advanced to the second round, overcoming a 17-point halftime deficit against Stephen F. Austin on Sunday afternoon, marking the fourth-largest margin overcome in NCAA Tournament history. The Jackets edged the Ladyjacks, 54-52, to secure its fifth trip to the second round in program history. West Virginia (22-6 overall, 13-5 Big 12) used a dominant third quarter against Lehigh to advance to the round of 32. The Mountaineers were led offensively by three in double-figures to defeat Lehigh, 77-53. Georgia Tech and West Virginia have met twice in program history, and last in 2003, with the Mountaineers taking both decisions.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

