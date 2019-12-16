Jackets Face South Dakota in NIVC Title Match

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (25-8, 14-4 ACC) is set to take on South Dakota in the NIVC Championship on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. ET in Vermillion, S.D.

The Yellow Jackets compete in the program’s first-ever NIVC Championship match. Tech has only dropped two sets during the 2019 postseason, in 3-1 wins against Troy in the second round and TCU in the semifinal. This is the first match this postseason and Jackets will play outside of O’Keefe Gymnasium. It marks the first meeting between the Jackets and the Coyotes.

With its 25 win against TCU in the semifinal, the Jackets have recorded the most wins since the 27-7 2004 season. Tech broke the NIVC single-match record for hitting percentage in the opening round against AAMU (.545).

