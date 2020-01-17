Jackets Face South Carolina in Road Meet

Live Results

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving hits the road for the first time in 2020 when they face South Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 18 in Columbia, S.C. The first event will begin at 12 p.m.

Despite seven gold medals and 22 in the top 2, Tech was unable to down nationally ranked Auburn last weekend in Atlanta. Caio Pumputis and Christian Ferraro led the way for the Yellow Jackets, recording two first-place finishes apiece on the day, while Allie Paschal and Kristen Hepler each turned in a pair of second-place finishes. Camryn Hidalgo and Ruben Lechuga each placed second on the 1-meter and 3-meter boards.

The Gamecocks are coming off a road victory over East Carolina.

Live results for the meet can be found here.

Order of Events

200 Medley Relay

1000 Freestyle

200 Freestyle

100 Backstroke

100 Breaststroke

200 Butterfly

50 Freestyle

1 m Diving

100 Freestyle

200 Backstroke

200 Breaststroke

500 Freestyle

100 Butterfly

3 m Diving

200 IM

400 Freestyle Relay

