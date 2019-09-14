Jackets Face Setbacks in Norman

ASU Box Score

NORMAN, Okla. – Georgia Tech volleyball (6-3) fought hard through four sets with Arizona State (6-3) and Oklahoma (7-2) but fell 3-1 in both matches on Saturday in its final two matches of the OU Nike Invitational. With a standout weekend, sophomore Kayla Kaiser earned herself a spot on the all-tournament team.

ASU 3, GT 1

The Jackets came out to a slow start but battled their way back into the set, tying the score at 13-13 on a block from sophomore Mikaila Dowd. The Sun Devils had a one-point lead at 15-14 at the media timeout but stretched it to three at 18-15 and Tech called their first timeout of the set. The Jackets weren’t able to slow Arizona State’s momentum as the Sun Devils made it a 7-0 run and Tech called timeout with the score at 22-15. The White and Gold stopped the run with a kill from freshman Julia Bergmann but it wasn’t enough and Arizona State took the first set at 25-16.

The Jackets bounced back in the second, using a 7-0 run to jump to an 8-4 lead on a kill from senior Kodie Comby and Arizona State called the first timeout of the set. The Sun Devils battled back, using a 6-1 run to knot the score at 12-12. The Jackets fell behind 18-14 on a 6-0 run by Arizona State and called their second timeout of the set. The White and Gold kept battling, using back-to-back kills from Kaiser to bring the Jackets within two at 23-21. Tech only put up one more point before the Sun Devils stole the set at 25-22 for the 2-0 edge.

The third set was another battle but a 7-0 run with sophomore Matti McKissock at the service line put Tech up 16-8. The Sun Devils took three in a row and the Jackets called a timeout to halt their momentum at 16-11. That proved to do the trick and the White and Gold went up 19-12 on a service ace from Kaiser and the Sun Devils called their second timeout. Arizona State didn’t make it easy but the Jackets managed to stay ahead and pocketed the set at 25-22 on a kill from Kaiser.

The fourth set was back and forth the whole way, trading runs and points. The Jackets trailed by one at 15-14 at the media timeout. Tech fought back to take the lead at 19-18 on a service ace from sophomore Mariana Brambilla and ASU called its first timeout. The Sun Devils took two points coming out of the timeout and the Jackets called one of their own, trailing 20-19. This time Arizona State held onto the lead and took the match 3-1 at 25-21.

OU 3, GT 1

Tech was ready to go, rolling to an 11-6 lead on a service ace from Brambilla to force the Sooners to call the first timeout of the match. Oklahoma, coached by Georgia Tech volleyball alumnus Lindsey Gray, battled back to tie the set at 12-12 and Tech called a timeout. The Jackets edged back out to a 22-20 lead before the Sooners used their second timeout. Oklahoma tallied back-to-back points to knot the score at 22-22 and Tech used its second timeout. The teams tied again at 23-23 but the Sooners came away with the set at 25-23.

Oklahoma carried the momentum into the second set, taking an 8-3 lead before the Jackets called timeout. Tech chipped away at the Sooners’ lead to come within one at 11-10 on a kill by Bergmann and Oklahoma used a timeout. Tech kept fighting, tying the set at 15-15 on a kill from Bergmann and the teams traded points to a tie at 23-23. Oklahoma tallied the final two points of the set to take the 2-0 advantage at 25-23.

The third set was another grind; the Jackets fell behind 11-7 and called a timeout. Tech came back to tie it at 14-14 on a kill from Dowd but the Sooners pushed back ahead, causing the Jackets to use their second timeout trailing 18-14. The Jackets once again tied it, using a block from freshman Erin Moss and Brambilla bring the tally to 19-19. The Jackets took the next three to make it 22-19 and the Sooners called a timeout to regroup. Tech held onto the lead and pocketed the third set at 25-22 on a kill from Moss to keep the Jackets in it.

The fourth started as a back and forth battle as the teams traded points to a tie at 9-9. The Sooners snuck ahead by three at 12-9 and Tech called its first timeout. Oklahoma kept at it, bringing the score to 18-11 before three-straight attack errors brought Tech back in at 18-14 and the Sooners called timeout. That Jackets weren’t able to come back this time and dropped the fourth set 25-16 to give Oklahoma the 3-1 victory.

Up next:

The Jackets head to Athens, Ga., to take on Arkansas and in-state rival Georgia Thursday-Friday, Sept. 19-20.

Tech Tidbits vs. ASU:

Kaiser’s 16 kills were a career high for the sophomore.

Dowd recorded her third double-double of the season 12 kills and 19 digs.

Dowd’s 19 digs were a season high for the sophomore.

Brambilla tallied her second double-double of the season with 14 kills and 11 digs.

Tech Tidbits vs. OU:

Julia Bergmann recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 12 kills and 13 digs.

Dowd secured her second double-double of the day with 12 kills and 18 digs.

Three Jackets saw double-digit kills in Dowd, Bergmann and Brambilla.

Three Jackets had double-digit digs with Dowd, Bergmann and Tippett.

