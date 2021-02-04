Jackets Face Pair of SEC Opponents in UGA, USC

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis will face a pair of SEC opponents this weekend, renewing Clean-Old Fashioned Hate with No. 12 Georgia in Athens on Friday, Feb. 5, and will then host No. South Carolina at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex on Sunday, Feb. 7.

Tech’s match with UGA is slotted to begin at 2:30 p.m. (EST), while the match versus USC will begin at noon (EST). Live streaming and live results for the match against UGA can be found here. Live results for Sunday’s match can be found here. Live streaming for Sunday’s match can be found here.

The Yellow Jackets are fresh off a 3-0 start with a doubleheader sweep against Kennesaw State and a road victory against Auburn. Tech has yet to surrender a single point during match play so far this season. Currently, Andres Martin is the Jackets lone ranked singles player slotted at No. 59 in the country. Two doubles duos find themselves ranked heading into the weekend, with Pablo Schelcher & Marcus McDaniel at No. 31 and Martin & Keshav Chopra ranked No. 41.

Georgia leads the all-time series versus Tech at 69-28, the Gamecocks also lead the all-time series versus Tech at 32-13-1. Georgia Tech is 15-0 in dual match singles and 8-1 in dual match doubles so far this year.

Tech faced some USC players at the 2021 MLK Invitational where Schelcher/McDaniel picked up a dominant 7-6(4) doubles win for the Yellow Jackets over the Gamecock’s No. 69 Raphael Lambling/Philip Jordan. Martin/Chopra also served up an early season 7-6(1) win over USC’s No. 44 ranked pairing of Daniel Rodrigues/Connor Thomson. Cole Gromley/Brandon McKinney added to Tech’s win total with a spirited 6-1 victory over Brown/Pelletier. McKinney picked up Georgia Tech’s lone singles victory at the tournament against the Gamecocks, beating Jake Beasley 6-1, 7-5.

UGA also competed at the MLK Invite in mid-January, Georgia Tech men’s tennis won three out of four doubles matches against the Bulldogs, and saw Martin defeat the No. 9 ranked singles player in Trent Bryde. Schelcher/McDaniel also beat the No. 8 doubles pairing in the country, Bryde/Tyler Zink, 6-3.

All matches this year are closed to the general public. All outdoor tennis matches this season will be open for a limited number of students. Indoor matches will be closed. Follow @GT_MTEN and @GT_WTEN for updates on where matches are being played.

