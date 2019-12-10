Jackets Extinguish Flames in NIVC Quarterfinal

THE FLATS – With its second postseason sweep, Georgia Tech volleyball (24-8, 14-4 ACC) topped Liberty (21-12, 11-5 ASUN) 3-0 on Tuesday night in front of the home crowd in O’Keefe Gymnasium.

Our Region Coach of the Year, @collmich, checks in with @Keleeveland after tonight’s sweep of Liberty. pic.twitter.com/12IltkDqRk — Georgia Tech Volleyball (@GTVolleyball) December 11, 2019

How it happened:

The first set was a close start but Tech took the first lead at 9-6 on a kill from sophomore Kayla Kaiser and Liberty used the first timeout of the match. The Jacket extended their lead to six at 16-10 on sophomore Mikaila Dowd’s fifth kill of the set following a second Flames timeout. Tech stayed ahead, taking set point at 24-16 on a solo block from Dowd before sophomore Mariana Brambilla scored the set-winning kill at 25-18 to give the Jackets the 1-0 lead.

The Jackets carried the momentum into the second, cruising to a 6-1 lead and Liberty was forced to use its first timeout early. Tech didn’t let up, moving its lead to 12-3 and the Flames called for their second timeout. Liberty struggled to find its offense and the Jackets took set point at 24-10 on a service error. The Flames put three more points on the board before a kill from freshman Julia Bergmann secured the 2-0 lead at 25-13.

Tech once again snagged the early lead as Brambilla and senior Kodie Comby teamed up on the block to make it 6-2 and Liberty called timeout. The Flames fought their way back within two at 12-10 and Tech called a timeout to regroup. The teams traded points until the Jackets made a 3-0 run to lead 18-14 on a kill from Comby and the Flames burned their second timeout. The Jackets wouldn’t let it get any closer and Tech completed the sweep on an attack error at 25-19.

Up next:

The Jackets continue their postseason run, facing the winner of Thursday’s NIVC quarterfinal match between Colgate or TCU in the semifinals. Location and date of the semifinal match will be announced at a later time.

Tech Tidbits:

Tech advances to its first-ever NIVC semifinal.

The Jackets knotted the series record against the Flames at 1-1.

Bergmann led all scorers with 15 kills.

Brambilla’s five blocks were a career high for the sophomore.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTVolleyball), Facebook (Georgia Tech Volleyball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.