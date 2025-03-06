Jackets Entertain Duke, North Carolina This Weekend

THE FLATS – Coming off a four-match road swing, No. 22 Georgia Tech women’s tennis opens a five-match homestand on Friday, welcoming No. 10 Duke to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The Yellow Jackets host a pair of top-10 teams this weekend as No. 5 North Carolina visits on Sunday.

Georgia Tech women’s tennis enters a home stretch coming off a convincing 4-2 win at No. 16 Clemson last Saturday. The win, secured with the doubles point and three singles victories, propelled the Yellow Jackets back into the ITA top 25 national rankings at No. 22. Scarlett Nicholson clinched the road win at the No. 1 singles position, battling back to a three-set win. Tech has opened ACC play with wins at Virginia Tech and Clemson.

Duke comes into the weekend off a bye, having opened the season at Boston College and Syracuse the last weekend of February. The Blue Devils are 2-1 in road matches, having fallen at Virginia in the championship match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend. Duke is led in singles play by Irina Balus and Ellie Coleman, both boasting six dual wins. Georgia Tech has taken the last two meetings against Duke, most recently with a 4-1 win in Durham last season. Duke, however, maintains a 39-13 lead in the all-time series.

North Carolina visits Clemson before making the trip to Atlanta on Sunday. The Tar Heels have won four-straight dating back to ITA National Team Indoor Championships. UNC opened conference play with wins at Syracuse and Boston College before picking up a pair of 7-0 victories in a doubleheader against East Carolina and UNCW. North Carolina leads the all-time series against Georgia Tech, 42-12, and has taken the last eight meetings. The Jackets last defeated the Tar Heels in 2018.

ITA RANKINGS

Singles

No. 9 Reese Brantmeier – North Carolina

No. 12 Theadora Rabman – North Carolina

No. 13 Irina Balus – Duke

No. 29 Emma Jackson – Duke

No. 32 Carson Tanguilig – North Carolina

No. 33 Eleana Yu – Duke

No. 39 Tatum Evans – North Carolina

No. 60 Shavit Kimchi – Duke

No. 94 Scarlett Nicholson – Georgia Tech

No. 113 Alejandra Cruz – Georgia Tech

Doubles

No. 4 Susanna Maltby/Carson Tanguilig – North Carolina

No. 14 Elizabeth Coleman/Irina Balus – Duke

No. 17 Alanis Hamilton/Reese Brantmeier – North Carolina

No. 24 Tatum Evans/Theadora Rabman – North Carolina

