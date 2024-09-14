Jackets End Day Two of Southern Intercollegiates with Seven Wins

ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia Tech men’s tennis closed out day two of play at the Southern Intercollegiate Championships, hosted by UGA, with seven wins, five in singles and two in doubles.

In the black draw of consolation doubles, Owen DeMuth and Christophe Clement got a 6-4 win over the Clemson due of Matt Pitts and Kaetan Mehta, while Filipe Costa and Cyrus Mahjoob from Georgia beat Robert Bauer/Rohan Sachdev.

In the red draw of doubles, Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini got a 7-6 (7-1) win over the Clemson duo of Noa Vukadin and Maxwell Smith.

In singles action, Krish Arora fell in the quarterfinals of the black draw, where Niels Ratiu from UGA beat Arora 6-4, 6-3. Also, in the black draw, Viktor Markov from Clemson defeated Richard Biagiotti 6-2, 6-1.

Nate Bonetto took on South Carolina’s Sean Darybeigi in the red draw west, getting a come from behind win, beating him 5-7, 7-6, 6-3.

In the quarterfinals of the silver draw, Gianluca Carlini got a 6-1, 5-7, 6-1 win over Arizona State’s Mikey Anderson. Also, in the silver draw, Christophe Clement beat Tanner Povey from Arizona State 7-6 (7-3), 6-3, but Rohan Sachdev fell to Lukas Steffen from UNCW, 0-6, 4-6.

In the white draw, Robert Bauer won his semifinal match over Marceau Fouilhoux (Mercer) 6-1, 6-4. Bauer will play in the finals on Saturday against Nathan Pitts from Clemson.

Owen DeMuth played an extra match against Fill Willwerth from Arizona State 6-3, 6-3.

Southern Intercollegiates Day 2 Results:

Singles:

Black Draw:

Quarterfinals: Niels Ratiu (UGA) def. Krish Arora (GT) 6-4, 6-3

West: Viktor Markov (Clemson) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-2, 6-1

Red Draw:

West: Nate Bonetto (GT) def. Sean Darybeigi (USC) 5-7, 7-6, 6-3

Silver Draw:

Quarterfinals: Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Mikey Anderson (ASU) 6-1, 5-7, 6-1

Quarterfinals: Christophe Clement (GT) def. Tanner Povey (Arizona State) 7-6 (7-3), 6-3

West: Lukas Steffen (UNCW) def. Rohan Sachdev (GT) 6-0, 6-4

White Draw:

Semifinals: Robert Bauer (GT) def. Marceau Fouilhoux (Mercer) 6-1, 6-4

Extra Match: Owen DeMuth (GT) def. Finn Willwerth (Arizona State) 6-3, 6-3

Doubles:

Black Draw:

Semifinals: Owen DeMuth/Christophe Clement (GT) def. Matt Pitts/Kaetan Mehta (Clemson) 6-4

Semifinals: Filipe Costa/Cyrus Mahjoob (UGA) def. Robert Bauer/Rohan Sachdev (GT) 6-4

Red Draw:

West (North): Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Noa Vukadin/Maxwell Smith (Clemson) 7-6 (7-1)

