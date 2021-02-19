Jackets Edged by Noles, 5-4

Box Score

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (5-3) dropped a heartbreaker to No. 13 Florida State, 5-4, in the series finale on Friday. The Yellow Jackets put the tying runner on first in the top of the seventh, but were unable to drive in a run to extend the game.

The Jackets got on the board early as sophomore catcher Emma Kauf led off the game with a single up the middle. Kauf was driven home on a following RBI double by senior outfielder Cameron Stanford. Florida State answered in the bottom of the first frame, using a walk and tactical baserunning to set up an RBI groundout. The Seminoles took the lead in the second, opening the inning with a solo shot and adding another run after a sequence of singles.

Leading 3-1 going into the third, the Noles built on their advantage with a two-RBI double in the bottom half. Georgia Tech responded in the top of the fourth with a three-run blast courtesy of senior outfielder Crosby Huckabay. With the Jackets trailing by one going into the final inning, sophomore infielder Mallorie Black singled to bring the go-ahead run to the plate. Georgia Tech was unable to make any noise beyond that though, falling 5-4.

Game Notes

After providing the biggest spark for the Jackets with her first homerun of the season, Huckabay currently leads the squad with a .529 batting average.

Five different Yellow Jackets picked up hits throughout the series finale.

Georgia Tech manned the circle by committee once again as three different pitchers saw action.

Sophomore right-hander Blake Neleman got the start, tossing two innings and earning four strikeouts.

got the start, tossing two innings and earning four strikeouts. Senior right-hander Morgan Bruce pitched the bulk of the game, putting in 3 2/3 innings of work and tallying six strikeouts before senior lefty Madison McPherson stepped in for the final out.

Up Next

Georgia Tech will hit the field again Saturday, hosting Clemson (RV) at 4 p.m. to begin its second series of the pod. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

