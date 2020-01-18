Jackets Edge Furman, Presbyterian

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis picked up a pair of wins on Saturday over Furman and Presbyterian in the Mickel Tennis Center on Furman’s campus. The wins pushed Tech to 4-0 on the season.

MATCH ONE: Tech’s match against Furman all came down to the final set in singles play. The Jackets opened the match claiming the doubles point with victories from Nami Otsuka and Monika Dedaj, and Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores. Leading 1-0 entering singles action, No. 73 Gia Cohen quickly added a point to the scoreboard, cruising past MaryAnn Rompf, 6-2, 6-2. But the Paladins got on the scoreboard with a straight-set win on court two before Otsuka picked up her second win of the day, defeating Madison Dillon on court four, 6-4, 6-3, for a 3-1 Tech lead.

Furman claimed the next two singles matches on courts one and five to knot the score at 3-3, leaving the decision on court six where Nadia Gizdova faced Danni Vines. Gizdova took the first set handedly, 6-3, but Vines battled back from a 5-4 deficit in the second set, to claim the set, 7-5, and force a deciding third set. Gizdova took a 3-2 lead in the third set and won the next three games to capture the match, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, and clinch the win for Tech, 4-3.

MATCH TWO: Georgia Tech swept Presbyterian, 4-0, behind the doubles point and three straight-set singles victories. Tech’s doubles tandem of No. 51 Jones and Flores went undefeated at No. 1, pocketing a 6-1 triumph, before Cohen and Rosie Garcia Gross clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 decision on court two.

Playing on court one in singles, Cohen grabbed a 6-2, 6-3, win over Jessica Leeman to give Tech a 2-0 advantage, before Flores downed Beth Taylor on court two, 6-2, 6-1, to cushion Tech’s lead. Monika Dedaj clinched the match for the Jackets on court four, defeating Zeba Jamal, 6-1, 6-4, for the 4-0 victory.

UP NEXT: Georgia Tech faces a quick turnaround, welcoming Mercer to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex on Tuesday, Jan. 21 for a doubleheader. First serve is slated for 4 p.m.

RESULTS

MATCH ONE VS. FURMAN

Doubles

1-No. 51 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) def. No. 23 Madison Dillion/Julia Adams (FUR) 6-4

2-Katarina Kozarov/MaryAnn Rompf (FUR) def. Rosie Garcia Gross/Gia Cohen (GT) 6-2

3-Nami Otsuka/Monika Dedaj (GT) def. Georgia Walker/Danni Vines (FUR) 6-3

Order of finish: 2,3,1



Singles

1-No. 13 Katarina Kozarov (FUR) def. No. 53 Kenya Jones (GT) 6-2, 6-4

2-Julia Adams (FUR) def. Victoria Flores (GT) 6-2, 6-2

3-No. 73 Gia Cohen (GT) def. MaryAnn Rompf (FUR) 6-2, 6-2

4-Nami Otsuka (GT) def. Madison Dillon (FUR) 6-4, 6-3

5-Georgia Walker (FUR) def. Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) 6-1, 7-6

6-Nadia Gizdova (GT) vs. Danni Vines (FUR) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2

Order of finish: 3,2,4,1,5,6

MATCH TWO VS. PRESBYTERIAN

Doubles

1-No. 51 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) def. Beth Taylor/Jessican Leeman (PRES) 6-1

2- Gia Cohen/Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) def. Katie Thompson/Beth Lacey (PRES) 6-4

3-Monika Dedaj/Sophia Sassoli (GT) vs. Ella Rowley/Zeba Jamal (PRES) 5-5, DNF

Order of finish: 1,2



Singles

1-No. 73 Gia Cohen (GT) def. Jessica Leeman (PRES) 6-2, 6-3

2-Victoria Flores (GT) def. Beth Taylor (PRES) 6-2, 6-1

3-Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) vs. Beth Lacey (PRES) 6-2, 4-6, 2-1 DNF

4-Monika Dedaj (GT) def. Zeba Jamal (PRES) 6-1, 6-4

5-Nami Otsuka (GT) vs. Katie Thompson (PRES) 2-0 DNF

6-Sophia Sassoli (GT) vs. Ella Rowley (PRES) DNF

Order of finish: 1,2,4

