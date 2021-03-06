Jackets Earn No. 4 Seed in ACC Tournament

ACC Tournament home page and bracket

Greensboro, N.C. – Riding a six-game winning streak to close out the regular season, Georgia Tech has earned the No. 4 seed for the 68th annual New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum, receiving a double-bye to the quarterfinal round. The Yellow Jackets, 15-8 overall with an 11-6 ACC mark, will play their first game at 2:30 p.m. Thursday against either Clemson, Miami or Pittsburgh.

The Tigers (16-6, 10-6) open tournament play Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. against the winner of the opening-round game against the winner of the opening-round game between No. 12-seed Pitt (10-11, 6-10) and No. 13 seed Miami (8-16, 4-15), which occurs at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The survivor will advance to face the Yellow Jackets Thursday. It is the first time since the ACC expanded to 15 teams that Georgia Tech has received a bye to the quarterfinals, and the Jackets’ fourth-place finish is the team’s best since it tied for third in 2004.

Also receiving byes to the quarterfinals are top-seed Virginia (17-6, 13-4), which won the regular-season title after defeating Louisville Saturday, No. 2-seed Florida State (15-5, 11-4), which lost Saturday at Notre Dame, and No. 3-seed Virginia Tech (15-5, 9-4), which hasn’t played since Feb. 27.

Clemson grabbed the fifth seed Saturday after defeating Pittsburgh, while North Carolina (16-9, 10-6) wound up in sixth place with its win over Duke, and Louisville (13-6, 8-5) fell to seventh place after its loss to Virginia.

Other opening-round games Tuesday will pit No. 10 Duke (11-11, 9-9) against No. 15 Boston College (4-15, 2-11) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, while No. 11 Notre Dame (10-14, 7-11) faces No. 14 Wake Forest (6-15, 3-15) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 8 Syracuse (15-8, 9-7) will take on No. 9 NC State (13-9, 9-8) to tip off the second round at noon Wednesday, followed by Clemson vs. Pitt/Miami at 2:30 p.m., No. 7 Louisville vs. the Duke/BC winner at 6:30 p.m., and No. 6 North Carolina vs. the Notre Dame/Wake Forest winner at 9 p.m.

Opening-round and second-round games in the ACC Tournament will be televised live on the ACC Network. Quarterfinal games on Thursday and semifinals games Friday will air live on ESPN or ESPN2. Saturday’s championship game will air on ESPN.