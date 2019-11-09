Jackets Drop Tough Meet to No. 10 Tennessee

Results

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Georgia Tech men’s swimming and diving took on its second ranked opponent of the season, falling 181-119 to No. 10 Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville.

It was another impressive day on the boards for freshman Ruben Lechuga, who earned two NCAA zone qualifying scores, taking first on the 1-meter board (358.13) and second on the 3-meter board (383.93).

In the pool, junior Caio Pumputis won the 200 IM (1:48.93), and was runner-up in the 200 free (1:37.34) and 200 breast (2:00.33). Junior Christian Ferraro won the 200 fly (1:47.63) and 100 fly (48.48) for the second time this season.

Freshman Dylan Scott finished second in the 500 free (4:30.85) and third in the 1650 free (15:53.81), while freshman Josh Cohen finished third in the 500 free (4:32.17).

The Jackets also got a strong showing from their relay teams, earning second-place finishes in the 400 medley relay (3:17.37 – sophomore Kyle Barone, Pumputis, Ferraro, sophomore Darren Lim) and 200 free relay (1:21.64 – junior Corben Miles, senior Aidan Pastel, Ferraro, Lim).

The men’s and women’s team will compete next at the Georgia Tech Invitational, from Nov. 22-24 at McAuley Aquatic Center.