Jackets Drop Sunday Finale to UNC

Box Score (.pdf)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Georgia Tech baseball couldn’t gather any momentum on Sunday afternoon, falling 9-2 to No. 20 North Carolina at Boshamer Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (16-7, 3-3 ACC) were held to just five hits on the day, only having four at-bats with a runner in scoring position on the day – scoring first on a sac fly by Cam Jones. Tech’s second run of the day would come in the ninth when Drew Burress scored on a wild pitch.

Overall, Burress led the way with a 2-for-3 day, while Matthews Ellis also chipped a hit.

On the mound, RHP Logan McGuire (2-1) had a tough-luck start, having five runs score on five hits in 3.0 innings. RHP Ben King came in to settle the game and was terrific, going 2.0 hitless innings. RHP Brett Thomas and LHP Cam Jones go the remaining five innings with Jones going 2.1 innings of one-run ball.

The Tar Heels (21-4, 7-2 ACC) were led by Parks Harber, who went 2-for-4 with a home run. LHP Shea Sprague (1-1) got the win, pitching 8.0 innings and allowing two runs on five hits.

Georgia Tech wraps up its road swing on Tuesday, March 26 when it heads to Kennesaw State. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.