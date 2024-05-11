Jackets Drop Slugfest to No. 9 Duke

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball battled back and forth but ultimately fell in the slugfest to No. 9 Duke, 14-10, on Saturday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets (29-19, 13-13 ACC) recorded 15 hits and scored in four different innings, but four home runs and timely hitting late for the ninth-ranked Blue Devils’ (34-15, 15-11 ACC) offense was too much to overcome.
Tech battled out to a 6-1 lead in the second, as Mike Becchetti, Bobby Zmarzlak, Carson Kerce and Matthew Ellis combined to drive in four runs before Trey Yunger belted a two-run homer.
Duke would slowly fight back before exploding the nine runs over the fourth, fifth and sixth. Tech would respond as Ellis would drive in another in the fourth, Payton Green would launch a solo home run in the fifth and John Giesler would tie up the game in the sixth with a two-run single. Tech’s offense would then be stymied after the sixth.
Overall at the plate, Zmarzlak led the way with three hits, while Green, Becchetti, Kerce and Drew Burress all recorded two hits apiece. Both Yunger and Giesler drove in multiple runs on the day.
Starter LHP Cam Jones battled through four innings with four runs crossing against him before four runs scored against RHP Carson Ballard. RHP Ben King and RHP Terry Busse allowed a run apiece in the offensive game before RHP Mason Patel (2-3) went 2.0 innings with two runs scoring in the eighth. Two runs then scored in the ninth on RHP Michal Kovala.
Duke was led by Alex Stone, who drove in four runs on two hits. LHP Gabriel Nard (2-2) received the win, pitching a scoreless seventh. RHP Charlie Beilenson earned his 11th save of the year with 2.0 hitless to close.
Georgia Tech and No. 9 Duke will battle on Sunday, May 12 in the rubber match. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra. Georgia Tech Senior Day festivities begin at 12:30 p.m.
Multimedia:
Postgame Press Conference (Coach Hall)
Around Social Media
GOT EM! @Mason_Patel puts up a zero in the seventh with a strikeout 💪 pic.twitter.com/7HsHias5gk
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 11, 2024
TALK TO ME, GOOSE!! @john_giesler drives in two on a shot to right field! TIE GAME!#WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/6FY7fML1ei
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 11, 2024
ALL THE WAY TO ACC TRACK CHAMPIONSHIPS!@PaytonG08 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/BAFhxSW4SI
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 11, 2024
B4 | Jackets get one back in the bottom of the fourth courtesy of @matthew_ellis35
GT 7 | DU 4 pic.twitter.com/NcRgvWRbwr
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 11, 2024
Over the fence!! Bobby Zmarzlak goes all the way to the visitor bullpen to make the snag! pic.twitter.com/9zjIgYNYWW
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 11, 2024
B2 | A six-run inning for Tech now! @matthew_ellis35 drives in @drew_burress08 after a triple
GT 6 | DU 1 pic.twitter.com/wbdNzJsGyW
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 11, 2024
TREY YUNGER WITH THE 🚀@treyyunger | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/9Uk2lQRzvG
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 11, 2024
No. 2 on SportsCenter with the glove one day and driving in runs the next!@BecchettiMike | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/sEgVhwlgx8
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 11, 2024
