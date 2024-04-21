Jackets Drop Series Finale at No. 15 Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Georgia Tech softball (29-20, 11-10 ACC) was defeated, 11-2, in five innings by No. 15/16 Virginia Tech (35-9-1, 17-4 ACC) on Sunday afternoon at Virginia Tech Softball Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. Despite the result, the Yellow Jackets have clinched their place in the 2024 ACC Tournament to be held May 8-12 in Durham, N.C.

QUICK HITS

The Yellow Jackets have clinched a spot in the 2024 ACC Tournament. Tech has qualified for the conference tournament in all six seasons under Coach Aileen Morales (no tournament in 2020).

Georgia Tech hit two home runs today, courtesy of Sara Beth Allen and Tiffany Domingue. They’re homers bring the season total to 82, one shy of the Yellow Jackets combined home run total from the past two seasons.

Allen led off the game with a home run to deep left field. It was her first-career leadoff HR and her 16 th homer of the year.

homer of the year. That home run tied Allen with Jen Yee (2009) and Alysha Rudnick (2011) for the ninth most HRs in a single season in program history.

Allen joins Mallorie Black (7 th ) in the Top 10 for home runs in a season, becoming one of only three sets of teammates to crack the list in the same season, along with Kelsi Weseman and Rudnick in 2011 and Yee and Hope Rush in 2010.

) in the Top 10 for home runs in a season, becoming one of only three sets of teammates to crack the list in the same season, along with Kelsi Weseman and Rudnick in 2011 and Yee and Hope Rush in 2010. The homer extended Allen’s on-base streak to 18 games, just one shy of her career high set earlier this year.

The Jackson County native reached base in the first inning of all three games this weekend, going 1 for 1 with a HR and two walks.

Domingue connected for her second home run of the weekend in the second inning, a solo shot down the left field line.

It was her 11 th home run of the season and 43 rd of her career.

home run of the season and 43 of her career. The home run gives her 44 RBI for the season, just two shy of her career high set last season at USC Upstate.

The Yellow Jackets hit at least one home run in every game this series for the fourth time this season, double the number of times they did so last year and the most since 2021.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Sara Beth Allen got the day started with a solo home run to left field, pulling an inside pitch well over the fence in left. That put the Jackets in front, 1-0, only for Virginia Tech to seize momentum back with a six-run outburst in the home half of the first. Domingue got one run back in the top of the second, showing quick hands to get to an inside pitch and produce a line drive that snuck over the wall and inside the foul pole for her 11th of the year. The Hokie bats were too much to handle and VT would score five more runs over the next four innings, eventually winning the game, 11-2 after five innings.

UP NEXT

The Jackets return to Atlanta to finish out the regular season with four home games next week. Tech will take on Kennesaw St. on Tuesday at 6 pm before hosting Virginia for a three-game series beginning on Friday, April 26, at 6 pm on Mewborn Field.

