Jackets Drop Season Opener at Clemson

Clemson, S.C. — Jordan Mason ran for 72 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback James Graham connected with freshman Ahmarean Brown on a 28-yard score, but four turnovers proved costly in Georgia Tech’s 52-14 Atlantic Coast Conference football loss to defending national champion Clenson on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium.

In the nationally televised season opener for both teams, Clemson (1-0) seized the momentum by capitalizing on two Georgia Tech turnovers for short touchdown drives and a pair big plays for scores in the first half.

The Yellow Jackets (0-1) forced the Tigers to punt on their opening offensive possession, but return man Juanyeh Thomas muffed Will Spiers’ punt at his own 16-yard line, leading to Clemson’s first TD on a 6-yard rush from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Clemson made it 14-0 later in the first period on Travis Etienne’s 90-yard gallop.

In the second period, true freshman Jamious Griffin fumbled on a third-and-1 play to give Clemson the ball at the Jackets’ 14, and Etienne scored the Tigers’ third TD on a 14-yard run.

Tech had a chance for its first score midway through the second quarter after Tre Swilling picked off a Lawrence pass and returned it to the Clemson 2-yard line. But the Jackets were unable to capitalize after Denzel Johnson intercepted Tobias Oliver’s pass in the end zone on fourth-and goal from the 1. Five plays later, Lawrence found Tee Higgins open for a 62-yard pass play to put the Tigers ahead, 28-0.

Etienne expanded the Tigers’ lead to 35-0 with a 48-yard run on Clemson’s first possession of the second half before Tech got on the board with an explosive three-play, 75-yard drive capped by Mason’s seven-yard run. The Jackets got their second score in the fourth period when Graham hooked up with Brown for a 28-yard TD.

Tech used three quarterbacks in the game, with Oliver, Graham and Lucas Johnson combining for 137 yards through the air. Oliver also ran 20 times for 56 yards.

Etienne finished the game with 205 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, while Lawrence completed 13 of 23 passes for 168 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Tech returns to action next Saturday with its home opener against South Florida. The game kicks off at 2 p.m. and will be televised nationally on the ACC Network.