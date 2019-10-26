Jackets Drop Home Opener to No. 15/20 Florida State

Meet Results | Photo Gallery

THE FLATS– Georgia Tech hosted its first dual meet of the season, coming up short against ACC rival Florida State (15/20, CSCAA) on Saturday morning at McCauley Aquatic Center. The men fell 160-140, while the women lost 177-123.

“Obviously, it is disappointing to lose, but we were close in a lot of these events and had a lot of our freshmen and sophomores swim really well for us,” said head coach Courtney Shealy Hart. “We know what we have to work on to improve and will train hard over the next couple weeks as we prepare for Tennessee and our home invitational.”

Men’s Highlights

The men were led by junior Christian Ferraro, who won the 200 fly with an NCAA B qualifying time of 1:45.86. He also won the 100 fly with a time of 47.85. They also got a strong showing from junior Caio Pumputis, who won the 200 free (1:38.51), 200 breast (2:01.59) and 200 IM (1:49.54).

The team of sophomore Kyle Barone, junior Jonathan Yang, Ferraro and junior Corben Miles won the men’s 200 medley relay (1:29.25), while the team of junior Austin Daniel, Miles, Ferraro and Pumputis finished second in the 400 free relay (3:00.15).

Miles also placed second in the 50 free with a time of 20.07.

Freshman Dylan Scott finished second in the 1000 free (9:25.35) and 500 free (4:31.94), while Barone touched the wall second in the 100 back (49.60), and third in the 200 back (1:51.38).

Junior Jonathan Yang was runner-up in the 100 breast with a time of 56.18, with freshman Daniel Kertesz finishing right behind with a time of 56.42. Yang also finished fourth in the 200 breast (2:04.52).

Senior Clay Hering finished second in the 200 fly (1:48.13) and fourth in the 100 fly (49.96).

In diving, freshman Ruben Lechuga led the Jackets, finishing second on the 3-meter board (380.55) and fourth on the 1-meter board (307.80).

Women’s Highlights

Senior Emily Ilgenfritz led the women, winning the 1000 free (10:08.11) and 500 free (4:56.34), and finishing second in the 200 fly (2:02.66). Senior Caroline Lee also had a good day for the Jackets, winning the 100 back (55.54) and 200 back (2:01.29).

Freshman McKenzie Campbell won the 200 fly (2:00.62), finished fourth in the 200 IM (2:06.49), and was Tech’s top finisher (fifth overall) in the 100 fly (56.37).

Freshman Kyrsten Davis touched the wall second in the 200 free (1:53.05) and fourth in the 100 free (52.42), while senior Kristen Hepler was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:04.50), 200 breast (2:18.66) and 200 IM (2:05.18).

Junior Allie Paschal also finished second in the 200 back (2:02.28)

The women’s 400 free relay group of Ilgenfritz, Davis, freshman Amanda Hoejberg and Hepler finished second with a time of 3:29.75. The 200 medley relay group of Paschal, freshman Imane El Barodi, senior Chloe Miller and junior Catriona MacGregor placed third in the 200 medley relay.

In diving, junior Camryn Hidalgo finished second on the 3-meter board (318.00) and third on the 1-meter board (292.80).

Tech Tidbits:

* Cale Russell placed third (9:27.16) for the Jackets in the 1000 free.

* Tim Slanschek came in third in the 200 fly (1:49.77) and 200 IM (1:52.68).

* Albert Zhi placed third in the 200 free (1:40.89) and fifth in the 100 free (45.77).

* Tanner Doan finished third in the 200 breast (2:03.54), and fourth in the 100 breast (56.76) and 200 IM (1:52.70).

* Josh Cohen finished third in the 500 free (4:36.58) and fourth in the 1000 free (9:33.93).

* Austin Daniel placed third in the 100 free (45.26), and fourth in the 50 free (20.73).

* Julie Shuford finished third in the 200 breast (2:21.59)

* Maddie Hadd placed third in the 1000 free (10:27.71)

* Brooke Switzer finished third in the 200 free (1:53.28) and fourth in the 500 free (5:04.76)

* MacGregor finished third in the 100 breast (1:05.39)

* Joonas Koski placed fourth (4:39.85) in the 500 free.

* AJ Carroll placed fifth in the 100 back with a time of 51.75

* Leon Warnakulasuriya finished fourth in the 200 back (1:52.35).

* Lindsay Wallace finished fourth in the 1000 free (10:32.07) and fifth in the 500 free (5:06.76).

* Abby Cohen placed fourth in the 200 free (1:53.40)

* Jami Williams finished fourth in the 100 back (56.60)

* Paschal finished fifth in the 100 back (56.66)

* Miller placed fourth in the 200 fly (2:04.48) and sixth in the 100 fly (56.62).

* Hoejberg finished fourth in the 50 free (24.31) and fifth in the 100 free (52.53).

