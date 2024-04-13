Jackets Drop Home Finale to Virginia

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team (17-7, 7-6 ACC) concluded regular season competition today with a 7-0 loss toszc No. 7 Virginia (20-4, 12-0 ACC).

Before today’s match, seniors Andres Martin, Keshav Chopra and Marcus McDaniel were honored for their careers and achievements during their time at Tech.

Despite Virginia earning an advantage in doubles play. Tech’s Martin and Richard Biagiotti secured a victory over Virginia’s Chris Rodesch and Jvd Schulenburg, 6-3.

After a tough lost, members of the Georgia Tech tennis team spent time with youth in the community. The Jackets spent an hour hitting with the children.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech men’s tennis will begin competition at the ACC Championship on Wednesday, April 17.

SINGLES

#7 Chris Rodesch (VA) def. #11 Andres Martin (GT) 7-6 (7-2), 6-4

#36 Inaki Montes (VA) def. #92 Keshav Chopra (GT) 6-3, 6-3

#53 J vd Schulenburg (VA) def. Marcus McDaniel (GT) 6-2, 6-3

#48 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-1, 6-2

Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Krish Arora (GT) 7-6 (7-2), 6-0

Alexander Kiefer (VA) def. Rohan Sachdev (GT) 6-3, 6-4

DOUBLES

#9 James Hopper/Inaki Montes (VA) def. Krish Arora/Marcus McDaniel (GT) 6-3

Andres Martin/Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Chris Rodesch/J vd Schulenburg (VA) 6-3

Dylan Dietrich/Alexander Kiefer (VA) def. Keshav Chopra/Elias Shokry (GT) 7-6 (7-4)

