Jackets Drop Hard-Fought Meet to No. 22/19 Auburn

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving kicked off the 2021 year with an ultra-competitive dual meet against No. 22/19 Auburn on Friday afternoon at the McAuley Aquatic Center. The Yellow Jackets' No. 17-ranked men's team took first place in the two relays as the team of Kyle Barone, Batur Unlu, Christian Ferraro and Justin Alderson took gold in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:21.61 before Barone, Caio Pumputis, Ferraro and Alderson also won the 200 medley relay with a 1:28.37 time. The women's team of Emily Graham, Kyrsten Davis, Catriona MaGregor and Allie Paschal took third in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:36.12, while Grace Mauldin, Claudia Butterfield, Lindsey Merk and Imane El Barodi placed fourth in the 200 medley relay at 1:47.31. The men's team fell 145-117 to the Tigers, while the women's team dropped a 178-81 decision.

Men’s Highlights Leading the way for the No. 17 men’s team was seniors Caio Pumputis and Christian Ferraro. Pumputis took three gold with a first place (1:48.40) finish in the 200 IM and two NCAA B qualifying times in the 200 breast (1:57.71) and 100 breast (54.01). Ferraro then swept the butterfly events with a first-place finish of 48.03 in the 100 fly and a gold medal in the 1:47.09 in the 200 fly. Freshmen Batur Unlu also took multiple gold medals, winning the 100 free (44.59) and 200 free (1:36.97) before taking second place in the 500 free with a time of 4:32.53. The final gold medal for the Jackets came courtesy of Kyle Barone, who kicked to a time of 48.11 in the 100 back to lead the field. Rounding out the top finishes for Georgia Tech was Simon Davies, who turned in a fourth-place time of 1:52.93 in the 200 back; senior Jonathan Vater, who finished fourth (21.20) in the 50 free; and Caleb Blischke, who recorded a time of 9:34.23 in the 1000 free.