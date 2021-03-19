Jackets Drop Friday Night Duel to Deacs

Box Score (.pdf)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – No. 11 Georgia Tech baseball couldn’t get the bats going on Friday night as it fell 6-2 to Wake Forest at David F. Couch Ballpark.

The Yellow Jackets (9-6, 6-4 ACC) were held to just five hits overall, while the Demon Deacons (6-7, 2-4 ACC) plated an unearned run in the first, before scoring two in the fourth and two more in the eighth.

Starter LHP Brant Hurter (1-2) had a fine outing in the duel, surrendering just two earned runs in 6.0 innings, while striking out eight as well. At the plate, Colin Hall was the lone multi-hit Jacket with 2-for-4, while Justyn-Henry Malloy and Jake DeLeo also had hits. Tech’s two RBI came off a groundout from Tres Gonzalez and a sac bunt by Austin Wilhite.

Wake got an impressive outing out of RHP Ryan Cusick (1-0), who fanned 10 over 6.0 innings, issuing no runs and just three hits. At the plate, the Deacs were led by Brock Wilken, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI.

Georgia Tech will look to even the series on Saturday against Wake Forest. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

