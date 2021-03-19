Open search form
Open mobile menu

Jackets Drop Friday Night Duel to Deacs

Box Score (.pdf)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – No. 11 Georgia Tech baseball couldn’t get the bats going on Friday night as it fell 6-2 to Wake Forest at David F. Couch Ballpark.

The Yellow Jackets (9-6, 6-4 ACC) were held to just five hits overall, while the Demon Deacons (6-7, 2-4 ACC) plated an unearned run in the first, before scoring two in the fourth and two more in the eighth.

Starter LHP Brant Hurter (1-2) had a fine outing in the duel, surrendering just two earned runs in 6.0 innings, while striking out eight as well. At the plate, Colin Hall was the lone multi-hit Jacket with 2-for-4, while Justyn-Henry Malloy and Jake DeLeo also had hits. Tech’s two RBI came off a groundout from Tres Gonzalez and a sac bunt by Austin Wilhite.

Wake got an impressive outing out of RHP Ryan Cusick (1-0), who fanned 10 over 6.0 innings, issuing no runs and just three hits. At the plate, the Deacs were led by Brock Wilken, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI.

Georgia Tech will look to even the series on Saturday against Wake Forest. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
March 18, 2021 No. 11 Tech Begins Road Trip at Wake Forest

11th-ranked baseball begins first of two-straight road ACC series

No. 11 Tech Begins Road Trip at Wake Forest
March 16, 2021 Baseball’s Matchup vs. Ga. Southern Postponed

Georgia Tech begins six-game road trip at Wake Forest on March 19-21

Baseball’s Matchup vs. Ga. Southern Postponed
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets