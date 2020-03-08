Jackets Drop Finale in Extra Innings

Box Score (.pdf)

THE FLATS – An unearned run in the top of the 10th spoiled what would’ve been another dramatic victory for Georgia Tech baseball as it fell 7-6 in extra innings to Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon at Russ Chandler Stadium.

In a wild contest that included three lead changes, the Yellow Jackets (10-5, 2-1 ACC) were led by junior Baron Radcliff, whose bat caught fire for three hits, including a double and triple, and three RBI on the day. Behind him was junior Colin Hall, who finished 2-for-5 with an RBI as well.

Freshman Jadyn Jackson continued his fine weekend as he knocked a two-RBI double in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game a 6-6. Freshman Drew Compton also finished the game with a double.

Sophomore LHP Luke Bartnicki started his first weekend and pitched to a fine 5.0 innings of work, allowing just three hits and two runs, while striking out four. Senior RHP Austin Wilhite came in and pitched a clean top of the ninth under pressure before freshman RHP Jackson Finley (1-1) received the loss for the unearned run in the 10th.

The Hokies (9-5, 1-2 ACC) were led by Carson Taylor who finished 2-for-5 with three RBI. LHP Nathan Starliper (1-0) received the win after pitching the final 1.2 innings.

Georgia Tech will now head out on the road as it faces No. 19 Auburn on Tuesday, March 10. The Jackets will then head to Tallahassee, Fla. to take on Florida State on March 13-15.

Postgame Notes:

For the weekend, Michael Guldberg continues to rake, hitting .417 to move his average to .473. He finished the series 5-for-12 with three runs.

continues to rake, hitting .417 to move his average to .473. He finished the series 5-for-12 with three runs. For the series, Baron Radcliff hit .357, finishing with five hits, a double, a triple and five RBI.

Multimedia:

Postgame Press Conference (Head coach Danny Hall)