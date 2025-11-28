Jackets Drop Decision to DePaul, 75-61

NICEVILLE, Fla. – Georgia Tech tied the game with just over six minutes to play, but could not pull out the victory in the opening game of the Emerald Coast Classic on Friday, falling to DePaul, 75-61. Akai Fleming and Mouhamed Sylla led the Yellow Jackets (5-2) offensively, combining for 23 points.

DePaul shot 60.0 percent in the second half to stage a comeback and outscore Georgia Tech, 50-29, in the final 20 minutes. The Blue Demons took the rebounding battle, 19-14, in the second half and were nearly perfect at the free throw line, converting 10-of-11 attempts. Brandon Maclin and Layden Blocker each scored 14 points in the half to lead the way. Meanwhile, Tech was held to a 34.4 percent shooting efficiency to close the game.

The Blue Demons wasted no time immediately climbing back in the second half and took the lead back at the 13:26 mark. Georgia Tech knotted the game twice thereafter, lastly off a Kowacie Reeves Jr. bucket at 6:52, but could not regain the advantage, dropping just its second game of the season.

Georgia Tech shook off a slow offensive start, allowing the Blue Demons to grab a five-point lead midway through the first half, but concluded the half with a 12-2 run over the final four minutes and change. Trailing by three, 20-23, Fleming put together a 4-0 spurt, jumpstarting Tech’s final run, and the Yellow Jackets grabbed their largest lead of the half off a Sylla bucket with 35 seconds to play, leading 32-24. Six different Jackets scored in the first half to help Tech lead 32-25 at the break.

Georgia Tech concludes the Emerald Coast Classic on Saturday facing either Drake or LSU. Tip is set for 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT in Raider Arena and will be streamed live on the Emerald Coast Classic website.