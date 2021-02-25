Jackets Drop Decision at North Carolina, 84-59

The Yellow Jackets (13-7, 11-6 ACC) took the lead in the opening frame following a Nerea Hermosa bucket, but the Tar Heels (12-9, 7-9 ACC) answered with a 33-10 run spanning the end of the quarter and the second stanza, opening a 20-point lead to hold a 46-24 advantage at halftime. Tech was limited to three field goals in the second quarter, while UNC shot 60 percent (12-20) from the field to gain momentum in the contest. UNC maintained a comfortable lead in the second half to secure the win.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – In its final regular season road game, Georgia Tech dropped an 84-59 decision at North Carolina Thursday night. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen and Loyal McQueen contributed double-figures in the contest.

For the game, Lahtinen led Tech with 17 points, followed by McQueen with 13 points. Lahtinen and McQueen both hit three three-pointers in the game as Tech finished with six. Lorela Cubaj nearly missed a double-double with a team-best nine rebounds and eight points. Tech shot 38.7 percent (24-62) from the field.

North Carolina was led in scoring by its starting five, all finishing in double-figures. Deja Kelly led the way with 22 points, while Janelle Bailey added 12 points and 10 rebounds. UNC won the rebounding battle, 41-28.

Tech concludes regular season play on Sunday, Feb. 28 hosting Pitt for a 2 p.m. matchup on the ACC Network.

