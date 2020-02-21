Jackets Drop 4-0 Loss to No. 10 Tennessee

RESULTS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Georgia Tech men’s tennis team (6-3, 0-0 ACC) fought hard but ended Friday’s match against No. 10 Tennessee (11-1, 0-0 SEC) with a 4-0 loss at the Goodfriend Tennis Center in Knoxville.

The Volunteers started the evening off taking the doubles point with Pat Harper and Mark Wallner clinching a tiebreaker on court two against seniors Carlos Divar and Chris Yun, 7-6 (7). On court three freshmen Keshav Chopra and Andres Martin won the first doubles match-up, 6-1, before sophomore Pablo Schelcher and freshman Marcus McDaniel lost a close battle on court one to Giles Hussey and Andrew Rogers, 4-6.

Tennessee won courts six, two and three in straight sets during singles to close out the match.

Courts five, four and one saw the Jackets contending with the Vols. Martin, the No. 65 ranked men’s singles player in the country, went 3-6 and 6-4 through the first two games on court one as the third game went unfinished. Yun attempted to mount a comeback on court five as he took the second game, 6-2, before going unfinished in the third. Schelcher was leading 4-3 in the second game midway through the match on court four before also going unfinished.

The Yellow Jackets will return to The Flats on Sunday to open up ACC play against Miami at noon at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. Parking will be available on Fowler Street/Family Housing.

Doubles competition

Giles Hussey / Andrew Rogers (52/-) (UT) def. Pablo Schelcher / Marcus McDaniel (GT) 6-4 Pat Harper / Mark Wallner (UT) def. Chris Yun/Carlos Divar (GT) 7-6 (7) Andres Martin/Keshav Chopra (GT) 6-4 def. Adam Walton / Martim Prata (UT) 6-1

Singles competition

#75 Andres Martin (GT) vs. Adam Walton (UT) 3-6, 6-4, 0-1, unfinished Martim Prata (UT) def. Cole Gromley (GT) 3-6, 5-7 Luca Wiedenmann (UT) def. Marcus McDaniel 7-6 (7), 3-6 Pablo Schelcher (GT) vs. Andrew Rogers (UT) 5-7, 4-3, unfinished Chris Yun (GT) vs. Giles Hussey (UT) 3-6, 6-2, 0-2, unfinished Pat Harper (UT) def. Keshav Chopra (GT) 3-6, 3-6

Match Notes:

Georgia Tech 6-3 No. 10 Tennessee 11-1

Order of finish: Doubles (3, 1, 2); Singles (6, 2, 3)

