Jackets Down Pitt in Snow Game

Box Score Multimedia

PITTSBURGH – On a snowy day in Pittsburgh, Drew Burress and Matthew Ellis both launched two-run homers in the third inning to catapult Georgia Tech baseball to a 6-3 win over Pitt on Friday night at Charles L. Cost Field.

The Yellow Jackets (18-10, 4-6 ACC) jumped out to a 5-0 lead and kept the Panthers (12-14, 2-11 ACC) at bay for the second half of the game, allowing just three runs overall and getting one back in the top of the ninth.

Starter RHP Aeden Finateri (4-0) got his fourth victory in 5.2 innings of work, allowing just three runs on seven hits, while striking out four. Tech then turned to RHP Ben King, who held the game in check, allowing just one run in 2.0 innings with three strikeouts. RHP Dawson Brown then slammed the door shut with 1.1 hitless innings for his first save of the year.

At the plate, Ellis led the way for Georgia Tech, going 4-for-5 with the two-run homer and an RBI double in the ninth to grab an insurance run. Trey Yunger and Burress also finished with two hits apiece. Cam Jones drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth as well.

Pitt was led by C.J. Funk, who went 1-for-4 with a home run. RHP Ryan Andrade (0-2) took the loss, surrendering five runs on five hits in 4.0 innings of work.

Georgia Tech returns for Game 2 against Pitt on Saturday, April 6. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Multimedia:

Postgame Interview (Coach Hall)

Postgame Interview (Matthew Ellis)

Around Social Media

