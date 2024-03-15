Jackets Down No. 13 NC State in ACC Opener

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball extended its win streak to six and downed No. 13 NC State, 8-5, behind lockdown pitching and three home runs on Friday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (13-4, 1-0 ACC) turned to veteran RHP Mason Patel to start ACC play and he kept the 13th-ranked Wolfpack (12-4, 3-1 ACC) to just two runs over the first four innings. Freshman RHP Tate McKee (2-1) then came in for 2.0 solid innings to get his second career win, surrendering just one run on two hits.

LHP Camron Hill then went the next two and only faced trouble in the ninth, loading the bases, before LHP Cam Jones slammed the door for his second save of the season.

At the plate, Tech used situational hitting to get on the board, getting an RBI groundout in the third inning from Trey Yunger to score Parker Brosius. Then in the fifth, freshman third baseman Carson Kerce hit his first collegiate home run on a 3-2, two-out pitch. Two batters later, freshman outfielder Drew Burress smashed his 11th home run of the season – a two-run shot – on a 0-2 pitch with two outs to go up 4-2.

The Jackets continued to do damage in the sixth as Payton Green launched a two-run homer to right field before Kerce and Yunger both drove in another run apiece.

Overall, Green led the way with a 2-for-4, two RBI day, while Yunger, Burress and Kerce all finished with two RBI on one-hit days. In addition to slamming the door on the mound, Jones also laced a double in the sixth to add to his line.

NC State was led by Garrett Pennington, who went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in the third. RHP Sam Highfill (1-1) took his first loss of the season, allowing five runs on four hits in 5.0 innings of work.

Georgia Tech continues its series against NC State on Saturday, March 16. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.