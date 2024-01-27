Jackets Dominate on Senior Day

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team capped off the weekend of competition with victories over Carson Newman and ECU. The men beat Carson Newman 208-48 and the women defeated Carson Newman 240-48 and ECU 198-101.

Today, the Jackets recognized their 2024 senior class. The 10 swim and dive seniors are Justin Alderson, Caleb Blischke, Anna Bradescu, Claudia Butterfield, Astrid Dirkzwager, Wiggo Frohde, Rei Kuramoto, Lindsey Merk, Ari Sakellaris, and Batur Unlu.

In the women’s 3-meter diving event, Anna Bradescu finished second with a score of 277.35. Lizzie Powley also came in second with a score of 287.63 in the women’s 1-meter dive.

The swimmers dominated their opponents as they swept multiple events.

Mert Kilavuz championed the 1000 Y Free (8:51.21) and the 500 Y Free (4:03.33). Leandro Odorici found success in the 100 Breast (54.41) and the 100 Y Free (43.96). For the men, Nils Bognar also championed the 100 Back (48.68) and the 400 IM (3:51.90).

The men also claimed several first-place finishes from Berke Saka (200 Y Back) and Joao Caballero (200 Breast).

The Jackets Ari Sakellaris and Zora Ripkova claimed multiple victories for the Jackets in their respective events. Sakellaris claimed the top spots in the 500 Y Free (4:57.02) and 1000 Y Free (10:08.67). Ripkova secured the top times in the 100 Y Free (50.76) and 200 Y Free (1:49.08).

The women also claimed several first-place finishes from Rei Kuramoto (200 Y Fly), Anna Hadjiloizou (50 Y Free), Jillian Ferrari (100 Back), Kendal Chunn (200 Y Back), Sabyne Brisson (200 Breast), Kiah Smith (100 Y Fly), and McKenzie Campbell (400 IM).

Tech has continued to experience success, sweeping the podium in multiple men’s and women’s events.

Men’s 1000 Free: 1. M. Kilavuz(8:51.21), 2. Charles Perks (9:17.83), 3. Sean Santos (9:35.80)

Men’s 100 Free: 1. Leandro Odorici (43.96), 2. Ricky Balduccini (45.09), 3. Robin Yeboah(45.12)

Men’s 100 Y Fly: 1. Stephen Jones (47.56), 2. Ramy El Ghaziri (48.33), 3. David Gapinski (50.29)

Men’s 200 Free: 1. Ricky Balduccini (43.96), 2. Vitor Sega (1:38.49), 3. Joao Caballero (1:06.41)

Men’s 200 Y Fly: 1. Antonio Romero (1:47.47), 2. Henry Gibbs (1:48.81), 3. Blake Burnley (1:52.41)

Men’s 50 Y Free: 1. Will Coady (20.54), 2. Robin Yeboah(20.57), 3. Batur Unlu (20.59)

Women’s 100 Free: 1. Z. Ripkova (50.76), 2. A.Hadjiloizou (50.88), 3. Caroline Pape(51.62)

That Jackets also claimed both the men’s and women’s 200 and 400 relay events.

Women’s 400 Medley: Team A- Ferrari, Sabin, Merk, and Hadjiloizou (3:39.23)

Men’s 400 Medley: Team A- Saka, Caballero, Romero, and Odorici (3:12.15)

Women’s 200 Free Relay: Team A- Hadjiloizou, Ferrari, Murphy, and Ripkova (1:31.53)

Men’s 200 Free Relay: Team A- Alderson, Balduccini, Gapinski, and Odorici (1:19.98)

UP NEXT:

Georgia Tech swimming and diving will be back in action on Friday, Feb.9 at the Auburn First Chance Meet.

