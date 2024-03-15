Jackets Dominate Double Header

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team (13-5, 3-3 ACC) defeated both Boston College and The Citadel in Friday’s doubleheader.

Boston College

Georgia Tech opened the match dropping the doubles point 2-1. Despite losing the doubles point, Krish Arora and Andres Martin dominated BC’s Bennett Turner and Caleb Saltz 6-0.

The Jackets swept Boston College in singles play. No. 42 Keshav Chopra quickly defeated his opponent, 6-1,6-3. Rohan Sachdev, Arora, and Martin followed behind Chopra with three wins, taking the lead over the Eagles, 4-1. Marcus McDaniel also picked up a win 7-6 [7-2],6-4.

Richard Biagiotti was the last Jacket to pick up a win for Tech, defeating BC’s Mai Gao, 6-4, 5-4.

Singles

#18 Andres Martin (GT) def. Juan Jose Bianchi (BC) 6-2, 6-3

#42 Keshav Chopra (GT) def. Caleb Saltz (BC) 6-1, 6-3

Marcus McDaniel (GT) def. Jake Vassel (BC) 7-6 (7-2), 6-4

Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Mai Gao (BC) 6-4, 5-4

Krish Arora (GT) def. Will Kasten (BC) 6-2, 6-1

Rohan Sachdev (GT) def. Matthew Overvelde (BC) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

Doubles

Juan Jose Bianchi/Jake Vassel (BC) def. #38 Marcus McDaniel/Keshav Chopra (GT) 6-3

Krish Arora/Andres Martin (GT) def. Bennett Turner/Caleb Saltz (BC) 6-0

Matthew Overvelde/Will Kasten (BC) def. Richard Biagiotti/Robert Bauer (GT) 6-3

The Citadel



The Jackets continued their dominance, securing the doubles point with wins on all three courts. #38 McDaniel and Chopra defeated Citadel’s Hayden Shoemake and S. Kamieniecki 6-3. Robert Bauer and Elias Shokry teamed up to take on Noah Van Dyke and Lucas Robins claiming a win in a 6-4 decision. Biagiotti and Owen DeMuth also defeated their opponents 7-5.

Every Tech player earned a win in singles play which allowed the team to claim a 7-0 victory. Bauer, Shokry, and DeMuth made their return to singles action, picking up victories on their respective courts.

Singles

#18 Andres Martin (GT) def. Hayden Shoemake (CIT) 6-2, 6-2

#42 Keshav Chopra (GT) def. S. Kamieniecki (CIT) 6-0, 6-1

Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Teo Cariov (CIT) 6-4, 6-4

Elias Shokry (GT) def. Noah Van Dyke (CIT) 6-2, 6-4

Robert Bauer (GT) def. Ted Bagwell (CIT) 6-1, 6-2

Owen DeMuth (GT) def. Lucas Robins (CIT) 6-4, 6-3

Doubles

#38 Marcus McDaniel/Keshav Chopra (GT) def. Hayden Shoemake/S. Kamieniecki (CIT) 6-3

Richard Biagiotti/Owen DeMuth (GT) def. Ted Bagwell/Teo Cariov (CIT) 7-5

Robert Bauer/Elias Shokry (GT) def. Noah Van Dyke/Lucas Robins (CIT) 6-4

UP NEXT:

The Jackets return to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex on Thursday, Mar.28 and will face Florida State at 1:30 p.m.

