Jackets Defeat Georgia State 6-1

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team dominates Georgia State 6-1 at home on Friday, Feb. 2 to improve to 6-1.

Marcus McDaniel and Keshav Chopra took down Georgia State’s Gabriele Datei and Baran Soyle in an easy 6-3 decision. Andres Martin and Richard Biagiotti clinched the doubles point for Tech, defeating Maxwell Weir and Naufal Kamaruzzaman 6-4.

The Jackets won five out of the six singles matches. Martin started off singles play with a quick 6-2, 6-0 win over Soyler. Chopra followed suit with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Georgia State’s Datei.

Elias Shokry returned to singles action at court No.6. Shokry defeated Georgia State’s Kamaruzzaman in a 6-4,6-2 decision, giving Tech a 4-0 lead over Georgia State.

No. 85 Biagiotti followed with an impressive win over Georgia State’s Diogo Morais, 6-2,6-3.

Krish Arora was the last of the Jackets to secure a victory in straight sets, 6-4,6-2.

Singles

Andres Martin (GT) def. Baran Soyler (GSU); 6-2, 6-0

Keshav Chopra (GT) def. Gabriele Datei (GSU); 6-3, 6-2

Edward Tymes (GSU) def. Marcus McDaniel (GT); 7-5, 4-6, 13-11

#85 Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Diogo Morais (GSU); 6-2, 6-3

Krish Arora (GT) def. Maxwell Weir (GSU); 6-4, 6-2

Elias Shokry (GT) def. Naufal Kamaruzzaman (GSU); 6-4, 6-2

Doubles

Keshav Chopra/Marcus McDaniel (GT) def. Gabriele Datei/Baran Soyler (GSU); 6-3

Richard Biagiotti/Andres Martin (GT) def. Maxwell Weir/Naufal Kamaruzzaman (GSU); 6-4

Diogo Morais/Edward Tymes (GSU) def. Krish Arora/Rohan Sachdev (GT); 6-1

UP NEXT:

The Jackets will travel to Athens, Ga. on Tuesday, Feb. 6 and will take on the Georgia Bulldogs at 2:00 p.m.

