Jackets Dancing In NCAA Tournament

The Yellow Jackets (22-10 overall, 9-9 ACC) earned the No. 9 seed and will face No. 8-seeded Richmond on Friday, March 21 in Los Angeles. Richmond, a member of the Atlantic 10 Conference, posted a 27-6 overall ledger to go with a 17-1 conference record to claim the regular season conference title. The Spiders fell in the A-10 Tournament semifinals to Saint Joseph’s.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball will be dancing in the NCAA Tournament, as the Yellow Jackets received an at-large bid Sunday night when the field of 68 teams was announced during the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament Selection Show. This marks the third trip to the Big Dance under head coach Nell Fortner, first since 2022 and 12 th in program history.

Georgia Tech looks to continue its storied year in the postseason. Coming off an ACC Tournament quarterfinal run where they took top-seeded NC State to the wire, the Yellow Jackets opened the 2024-25 campaign with the best start in program history at 15-0. They were the first ACC team to open a season 15-0 overall since 2017-18. Georgia Tech has faced 15 teams ranked in the top 50 NET rankings, recorded three wins over top-25 opponents and spent 11 weeks national ranked in the top 25.

The Yellow Jackets capped the regular season earning some prestigious honors as Kara Dunn was named all-ACC first team, while Tonie Morgan earned a spot on the all-ACC second team. Five-time ACC rookie of the week, Dani Carnegie was selected to the ACC all-freshman team and voted the ACC Sixth Player of the Year.

The trio of Jackets are all averaging double-figures on the season paced by Dunn’s 15.8 points per game. Morgan follows contributing 13.8 points, while Carnegie adds 13.1 points per game. Graduate transfer Zoesha Smith leads Tech with 6.0 rebounds per game.

The 2025 championship will be the fourth to have 68 teams. First Four games will be played Wednesday, March 19, and Thursday, March 20 at four of the top-16 host sites. First- and second-round games will be played Friday, March 21, through Monday, March 24, on the campuses of the top-16 seeds. The championship will be utilizing a two-site regional format, with eight competing teams playing at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., and eight teams playing at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. Regional play in Birmingham and Spokane will take place March 28-31, with each site hosting two regional semifinal games on March 28 and March 29. Each site will also host a regional championship game on March 30 and one on March 31.

The 2025 Women’s Final Four will be played April 4 and 6 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Game times and television coverage will be announced at a later time.

Below is the schedule of play for the tournament:

First Four March 19-20

First Round March 21-22

Second Round March 23-24

Sweet 16 March 28-29

Elite Eight March 30-31

Final Four April 4

National Championship April 6

GEORGIA TECH’S NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY

Georgia Tech’s 2025 berth into the NCAA Tournament marks the 12th appearance by the Yellow Jackets. Tech made its first appearance in 1993, but would not return again until 2003. From 2007-2012, the Yellow Jackets made six consecutive NCAA Tournaments, highlighted by the program’s first-ever run to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2012. Georgia Tech’s highest seeding in the NCAA Tournament has been No. 4 in 2012.

In 2021, Georgia Tech advanced to the Sweet 16 for just the second time in program history. As the No. 5 seed, the Jackets uprooted 12th-seeded Stephen F. Austin in overtime and No. 4-seeded West Virginia to meet No. 1 South Carolina in the Sweet 16.

Tech has won five first round games dating back to its first NCAA Tournament victory in 2007.

GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.