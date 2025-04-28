Jackets Dancing in NCAA Tournament

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis will make its 25th NCAA Tournament appearance after receiving an at-large bid to the field of 64 teams on Monday night during the selection show. The Yellow Jackets will travel Athens, Ga., for regional action.

Georgia Tech carries a 13-11 overall record into the tournament and will face Iowa (13-10, 7-6 Big Ten) in the first round on Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. ET. The winner will face either top-seeded Georgia or Florida A&M in the second round, which will take place on Saturday, May 3 at 1 p.m. ET. All action will take place at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a quarterfinal run in the ACC Tournament. After sweeping Syracuse to open the tournament, the Jackets met top-seeded Duke in the quarters, challenging the Blue Devils on every court, but falling, 4-1.

For her successes on the court this season, sophomore Scarlett Nicholson was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference first team last week when the league announced its postseason honorees. Nicholson has put together an impressive season, leading the Yellow Jackets from the top two singles positions all year. The Toronto, Ontario native compiled an 8-1 record against league opponents and carries a 20-8 overall record into the NCAA Tournament.

Last season, Georgia Tech traveled to Texas for the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The Jackets topped Illinois in first round action before falling to host Texas in second round action.

Iowa enters the tournament with a 13-10 overall record after going 7-6 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes fell to Maryland in first round action of the Big Ten Championship. Georgia Tech and Iowa have met six times in program history with the series knotted at 3-3.

Florida A&M captured the 2025 SWAC Championship, clinching an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. Sara Rakim was tabbed the Tournament MVP. The Rattlers carry an 11-10 overall record into postseason and went 6-2 in SWAC matches.

The top overall seed, Georgia won its 11th SEC Championship and owns a 23-3 overall record after going 13-2 in league play. Dasha Vidmanova was named the SEC Player of the Year and was one of five Bulldogs to earn postseason SEC honors. Georgia Tech will make its second trip to Athens this season after facing the Bulldogs in January, dropping a 4-0 decision.

First- and second-round competition takes place May 2-4 at select campuses and each regional features four teams playing in a single-elimination format. The winner at each site advances to super-regional competition, May 9-10. The super-regional winners earn a spot in the quarterfinals. Action from the quarterfinal round to championship match will take place at the Hurd Tennis Center, May 15-18, on the campus of Baylor University.

ATHENS REGIONAL SCHEDULE OF PLAY

Friday, May 2 – Dan Magill Tennis Complex

10 a.m. – Georgia Tech vs. Iowa

1 p.m. – Georgia vs. Florida A&M

Saturday, May 3

1 p.m. – Second Round Match

