Jackets Cruise Past Eagles, 69-54

THE FLATS – Behind four Yellow Jackets in double-figures, including a double-double from Tonie Morgan, Georgia Tech women’s basketball cruised past Boston College Sunday afternoon, 69-54. The win snapped a two-game skid, improving the Yellow Jackets to 13-6 overall and 4-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Shooting 71.4 percent in the first frame, Georgia Tech raced out with high energy to build a double-digit lead within the first six minutes of the game. After an 8-0 Boston College spurt, the Jackets strung together a 15-0 run fueled by six points from Kayla Blackshear, to grab a 22-8 advantage. While the Eagles cut it to eight points multiple times in the second quarter, Tech maintained a 10-point edge and led 32-22 at halftime.

Tech opened the second half with seven unanswered points to record its largest lead of the game at 39-22, and held a comfortable lead the rest of the way. Boston College staged a quick rally late in the third, slicing its deficit to nine points, but Blackshear and Kara Dunn combined to put Tech back up by 13. The Jackets shot 50.0 percent in the fourth quarter to maintain a cushion and closeout the win.

Blackshear led Tech’s quartet in double-figures with 16 points. She was followed by Dunn and Morgan each with 15 points, and Inés Noguero with 12 points. Rusne Augustinaite finished with nine points, just missing five to finish in double-figures.

Morgan notched her fifth double-double of the season with a game-high 10 assists, and just missed a triple-double with seven rebounds. Tech won the battle on the glass, 35-32, and scored 40 points in the paint.

Teya Sidberry led Boston College with 15 points, while Andrea Daley added 12 to the board. The Eagles finished with 19 turnovers and were 2-of-17 from three-point distance.

The Yellow Jackets break from playing at home for a midweek tilt at Virginia Tech on Thursday, Jan. 25. Tip is slated for 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.