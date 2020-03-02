Jackets Continue with Two Midweek Contests

PARKING INFORMATION Parking for this weekend’s games is available in the Klaus Deck (E40) for $5.

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

TOP STORYLINES



• No. 29 Georgia Tech looks to get back on track on this week as it plays two midweeks – hosting Tennessee Tech and heading down the road to Georiga State.

• The 29th-ranked, youthful Yellow Jackets are coming off a disappointing final weekend of nonconference play but will use Tuesday and Wednesday as final tune-ups before ACC play begins at home.

• Georgia Tech and Tennessee Tech will face off for the first time since 2002 when the Jackets outscored the Golden Eagles 50-6 in a three-game series. All meetings have been in the regular season except in 1997 when the two met in the Mideast Regional in Starkville, Miss.

• Tech and Georgia State will renew its cross-town matchup for the 80th time in program history. Tech owns a 68-11 advantage overall and has won two straight.

• Last week, the Yellow Jackets had three .300 hitters despite going 1-3 for the week.

• Michael Guldberg continued leading the ACC, batting .353 for the four games to reach .475 on the season.

• Also hitting .300 was freshman Drew Compton (.333) and Luke Waddell (.308), who also led with a .444 on-base percentage as the leadoff man.

• The Yellow Jackets will show off its depth at pitching during the midweeks as the entire staff is likely to see time on the mound.

• Eight bullpen arms currently sport a sub-4.00 ERA with Luke Bartnicki (0.87), Dalton Smith (2.08) and Andy Archer (3.12) leading the way.

• Also pitching well is Hugh Chapman (0.00), Josiah Siegel (0.00), Sam Crawford (1.59), Brody Westbrooks (2.25) and Jackson Arnold (2.45).

• Despite allowing more runs this past weekend, Georgia Tech has still allowed just a .198 opponents batting average this season.