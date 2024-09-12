Jackets Continue Season at Southern Showcase

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s cross country teams hit the road for the second time this season, traveling to Huntsville, Ala., for the Southern Showcase hosted by Jacksonville State.

The race will take place Friday, Sept. 13, at John Hunt Park, with the men starting the 8k at 10:00 a.m. EST, and the women competing in the 5K starting at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Live results can be found here.

The Yellow Jackets last competed in the Southern Showcase in 2022, with the both teams finishing third.

Tech Cross Country is coming off a sweep at the Kennesaw State Stan Sims XC Opener, where the Tech men finished the race with 25 points, while on the women’s side, Tech finished with 19 points.

For the men, fifth-year senior John Higinbotham took first place, with a four-mile time of 19:20.33. Fifth-year Devin Wade also finished on the podium, taking third with a time of 19:22.20.

Mary Brady claimed the win in the 5k, clocking a 17:45.23. Yellow Jackets also took second and third place, with Grace Driskill finishing with a time of 17:46.20 and Kate Jortberg finishing with a time of 17:46.86.

At the Stan Sims XC Opener, just one newcomer on the men’s side competed – Hayden Marshall – who ran a four-mile time of 20:40.12. For the women’s squad, two newcomers ran in the 5k, Ava Coffey (20:11.65) and Ashleigh Prugh (20:16.68)

Overall, the Yellow Jackets welcome in 13 newcomers, eight on the women’s team and five on the men’s side. Tech returns 25 to the women’s squad and 16 to the men’s team.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com