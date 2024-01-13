Jackets Continue Michigan Invitational

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A weather-shortened day forced action to move to the Travis Pointe Country Club on day two of the Michigan Invitational on Saturday. The No. 20-ranked Georgia Tech women’s tennis team was able to play one round of singles against No. 14 Ohio State.

A winter storm that rolled through Michigan overnight caused a power outage at the Varsity Tennis Center as teams were finally able to take the courts late in the afternoon at the Travis Pointe Country Club. Kate Sharabura took Audrey Spencer to a super tiebreak in her singles match. After dropping a tough opener, 7-5, Sharabura cruised in the second set, 6-1. It was a back-and-forth battle in the super tiebreak that Spencer pulled out, 10-7, for the match.

Meera Jesudason also battled to a super tiebreak in her match against Alessia Cau. Jesudason took the first set, 6-4, but Cau squeaked out the second set, 6-4. In a nail-bitter of an extended super tiebreak, Cau was able to secure the win, 11-9.

The Michigan Invitational concludes on Sunday with the final rounds of doubles and singles.

RESULTS

Singles

No. 15 Irina Cantos Siemers (Ohio State) def. No. 107 Carol Lee (Georgia Tech), 6-2, 6-1

Teah Chavez (Ohio State) def. No. 123 Kylie Blichev (Georgia Tech), 6-3, 6-3

No. 85 Luciana Perry (Ohio State) def. Mahak Jain (Georgia Tech), 6-2, 6-2

Shelly Bereznyak (Ohio State) def. Given Roach (Georgia Tech), 6-0, 6-3

Akanksha Bhan (Ohio State) def. Scarlett Nicholson (Georgia Tech), 6-2, 7-5

Audrey Spencer (Ohio State) def. Kate Sharabura (Georgia Tech), 7-5, 1-6, 10-7

Alessia Cau (Ohio State) def. Meera Jesudason (Georgia Tech), 4-6, 6-4, 11-9

Dani Schoenly (Ohio State) def. Ruth Marsh (Georgia Tech), 6-3, 6-4

