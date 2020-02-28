Jackets Continue Homestand Against Miami

Complete game notes | Coach Pastner video | James Banks III video | Watch online | Listen | Tickets

THE FLATS – Now into the last two weeks of the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season, Georgia Tech continues a three-game homestand Saturday night, hosting Miami for an 8 p.m. tip at McCamish Pavilion. It is the only scheduled meeting between the two teams this season.

Georgia Tech update (14-14, 8-9 ACC) – With three games left in the regular season, Tech is tied for seventh place in the ACC standings, tied with NC State and Clemson. The Yellow Jackets are 5-3 over their last eight conference games, a stretch that includes four straight home victories over NC State (64-58), Virginia Tech (76-57), Louisville (64-58) and Clemson (68-59) and a road win at Wake Forest (86-79). Miami is the middle game of this three-game homestand that began Tuesday night with a win over Clemson.

Miami update (14-13, 6-11 ACC) – Miami is tied for 11th place in the ACC standings with Virginia Tech. The Hurricanes, 2-7 on the road, dropped an 87-71 decision at Notre Dame Sunday night, snapping a three-game winning streak that included victories over Boston College (85-58), Wake Forest (71-54) and Virginia Tech (102-95, 3ot).

Broadcast information – Live television on the ACC Network. Online streaming available via WatchESPN and on the ESPN app. Radio coverage by Learfield IMG College (680 AM and 93.7 FM the Fan in Atlanta, TuneIn app). Tech broadcast available on satellite radio (XM ch. 388, internet ch. 978).