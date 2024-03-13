Jackets Conclude Zone Diving Championship

THE FLATS – After multiple days of competition at the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships, two Jackets clinched their spot to compete at the upcoming NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.

Anna Bradescu is set to join Tech teammate, Sabyne Brisson, at the women’s championships which will commence on Wednesday, March 20 in Athens, Ga. Bradescu qualified for the women’s 1 meter and platform event after placing 12th overall with a final score of 513.55 in the 1-meter event. In the women’s platform dive, Bradescu finished fifth overall with a final score of 553.90.

Max Fowler will join four Tech swimmers at the men’s championships. The men’s championships will take place from Wednesday, March 27 to Saturday, March 30 in Indianapolis, Ind.

Alex Scott competed today in the men’s platform dive, finishing 16th overall with a final score of 622.95.

