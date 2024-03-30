Jackets Conclude Weekend Competition

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Georgia Tech track and field team concludes meet at the Florida Relays.

To start the day, Carla du Plessis competed in the women’s high jump. Plessus finished in a three-way tie with a mark of 1.61 meters (5-3.25). In the women’s triple jump, Kelsey Chambers finished with a mark of 12.09 meters (39-8.00).

Jade Ofotan and Tacari Demery competed in the women’s 100-meter event. Ofotan finished with a time of 11.81 and Demery finished with a time of 12.20.

Three Jackets competed in the men’s 800-meter event. Jeremiah LaDuca finished with a time of 1:51.59, Alex Thomas finished with a time of 1:5 1.73, and Parker Buchheit finished with a time of 1:51.83.

In the men’s 4×400 relay, the team comprised of Jameson Miller, Sidney McReynolds, Caden Terrell and Winston DeCuir III recorded a new season best time of 3:09.83.

UP NEXT

The Jackets will return to Gainesville for competition at the Tom Jones Memorial beginning on Friday, April 12.

