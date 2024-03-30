Open search form
Jackets Conclude Season at NCAA's

INDIANAPOLIS, IND – The Georgia Tech swim and dive program concluded competition at the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships.      

  

In the last day of the competition, Mert Kilavuz competed in the 1650 free. With a time of 14:48.88, Kilavuz finished with a Top 20 time in the 18 th spot.  

Berke Saka competed in the 200 back. Saka swam a time of 1:43.67 in the preliminary round. Leandro Odorici saw action in the men’s 100 free, finishing with a time of 42.98 in the preliminary round.    

