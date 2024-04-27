Jackets Conclude Regular Season at Penn, LSU Relays

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field teams conclude regular season competition at the LSU and Penn Relays.

PENN RELAYS

In the men’s 4×800 collegiate relay, the team comprised of Parker Buchheit, Alex Thomas, Jeremiah LaDuca and Nick Nyman championed this relay with a time of 7:28.67.

With a time of 17:59.64 the relay team of Mary Brady, Lottie Chappell, Gracie Marston and Kate Jortberg set a new school record in the women’s 4×1500 relay.

In the women’s 4×800 relay, the team of Kayla Rose, Riley Perlakowski, Allie Walker and Reagan Mahoney finished fifth with a time of 8:58.09.

LSU RELAYS

Jameson Miller, Sidney McReynolds, Caden Terrell and Winston Decuir III ran a second-place time of 3:10.96 in the men’s 4×400 relay.

In the women’s long jump, Ameia Wilson jumped a third-place mark of 6.56m (21-06.25).

Lydia Troupe ran a time of 58.39 in the women’s 400-meter race.

In the women’s 1500-meter run Grace Crum and Isabella Turner competed today. Crum ran 4:37.45 and Turner ran 4:46.52.

In the men’s long jump, Cameron O’Neal jumped a mark of 7.58 meters (24-10.50).

UP NEXT

The Jackets will return to The George C. Griffin Track for the ACC Championships May 9- 11.

