Jackets Conclude Qualifying at ITA All-Americans

CARY, N.C. – On the final day of qualifying action, the Georgia Tech women’s tennis doubles team of Scarlett Nicholson and Kate Sharabura sought a spot in the main draw of the ITA All-American Championships, but came up just short. The elite tournament is being played all week at the Cary Tennis Park.

After cruising to a straight-set decision on Monday, Nicholson and Sharabura faced Stanford’s Valencia Xu and Valerie Glozman in the second round. Stanford jumped out with a 3-0 lead in the opening set before the Jackets were able to get on the scoreboard. Nicholson and Sharabura earned a break back at 3-1, but couldn’t overcome the early deficit, dropping the first set, 6-2. The Jackets got behind early in the second set before staging a late rally. Trailing 5-2, Tech won the next two games to bring the score to 5-4, but the Cardinal were able to serve out the match, 6-4.

Action on day two began indoors due to inclement weather. Sharabura took the court in the back draw of singles action, challenging Daianne Hayashida of Iowa. The Yellow Jacket remained on serve in the first set at 3-all, but Hayashida won three of the next four games to take the set, 6-4. Hayashida pocketed the second set, 6-2, to secure the win.

Main draw action officially gets underway on Wednesday. Kylie Bilchev will take the court for the first time in the tournament, earning an automatic spot in the singles draw. The senior will face off against DJ Bennett of Auburn.

RESULTS

No. 54 Valencia Xu/Valerie Glozman (Stanford) def. No. 39 Kate Sharabura/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 6-2, 6-4

Consolation

No. 119 Daianne Hayashida (Iowa) def. No. 117 Kate Sharabura (GT) 6-4, 6-2

No. 88 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) def. Alicia Dudeney/Bente Spee (Florida), w/o

